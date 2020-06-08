China Mengniu Dairy Jumped Despite of Issuing a Profit Warning

China Mengniu Dairy (2319), a dairy products manufacturer, issued a profit warning, saying 1H net income is expected to drop 45% to 60% on year due to an increase in the costs associated to COVID-19.......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2020 8:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Mengniu Dairy (2319.HK) Jumped Despite of Issuing a Profit Warning

China Mengniu Dairy (2319), a dairy products manufacturer, issued a profit warning, saying 1H net income is expected to drop 45% to 60% on year due to an increase in the costs associated to COVID-19. The Co said: "The Group’s revenue in April and May 2020 had recovered and recorded a double-digit growth compared to the same period in 2019 (....) The recovery of the overall operations of the Group has been continuously improving."

After that, the stock prices jumped around 7% after the announcement. Although the company issue a profit warning, the announcement also mentioned the resumption of operation and recorded growth in April and May.

From a technical point of view, the stock accelerated to the upside and broke above the resistance level around HK$30.00 (the high of February and May) on the daily chart.

Both 20-day and 50-moving averages are pointing up, indicating a bullish outlook. The RSI also records a recent high, suggesting an upward momentum for the prices.

Bullish readers could consider to set the support level at HK$29.00 (the low of June 8), while resistance levels would be located at HK$33.05 (the high of January) and HK$34.60 (record high) respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.