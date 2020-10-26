China A50 Index Bullish Bias above 15380

China A50 fell 1.8% on Monday as the global market drifted lower on the surge of coronavirus cases.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 9:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 Index: Bullish Bias above 15380

China A50 fell 1.8% on Monday as the global market drifted lower on the surge of coronavirus cases. Kweichow Moutai (600519), one of the heavy weight index stocks, reported that 3Q net income grew 6.7% on year to 11.2 billion yuan on revenue of 23.9 billion yuan, up 7.2%. The company dropped 4.2% after the release of  its 3Q result.

Investors should focus on the official October manufacturing PMI (vs 51.3 expected) and non-manufacturing PMI (vs 56.1 expected), which will be released on Saturday.

From a technical point of view, the index remains holding above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages after breaking above its declining trend line drawn from July's top. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line drawn from February.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at 15380, while resistance levels would be located at 16485 and 17550.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: China A50 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China A50 articles

asia_04
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 18, 2024 07:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.