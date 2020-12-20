Brexit and out of control virus KO GBPUSD

Just a few days out from Christmas, 250,000 residents on Sydney’s Northern Beaches are in lockdown, to prevent a local COVID19 outbreak from spreading throughout the greater Sydney region. State borders have again slammed shut, plunging the travel plans of holiday makers across Australia into chaos.

December 21, 2020 10:52 AM

A situation magnified over the weekend as countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands moved to ban travellers from the UK, currently struggling with a new strain of the virus the government has described as “out of control”.

In an attempt to stifle the virus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a new stay at home order, preventing a third of England’s population from traveling for Christmas Day gatherings. A stunning backflip coming a week after Mr. Johnson declared it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas”.

However, the UK is also fighting a fire on another front as the clock ticks down on the December 31st end date of the transition period to secure a Brexit deal. Talks are expected to continue this week to address the “significant differences” that remain, primarily around fishing rights.  

As noted in last week’s article on GBP/USD here, there remains scope for a deal to be struck before the transition period expires as ongoing brinkmanship brings the two parties closer to an acceptable deal.

After the open this morning, GBP/USD sagged to be trading near 1.3340 at the time of writing, building on the rejection from last week's 1.3625 high and the strong band of resistance 1.3550 area.

Nonetheless, GBP/USD is ultimately favoured to break higher and a sustained break above last week’s 1.3625 high would be an initial indication a rally towards 1.4800/1.5000 has commenced.

Keeping in mind that should the two parties fail to agree to a deal by December 31, expect GBP/USD to break below the uptrend support and the December low, 1.3160/30 area, before testing a band of support 1.2750/1.2675 coming from the 200-day ma and the September 1.2675 low.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 21st of December 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: GBP USD Brexit Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 8, 2025 09:37 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 19, 2024 10:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.