BMW remains within a bullish channel

From a technical perspective, the stock price has completed its pullback to the 50-day simple moving average and is posting a rebound. Prices remain within a short term bullish channel. Prices need to stand above 45,7E to maintain the bullish bias. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is holding above its horizontal support. Next resistance zone is set between 57,3E and 60,5E.

Caution: A break below 45,7E would call for a reversal down trend towards March 19th low at 36,3E.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



