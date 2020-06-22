Aussie Jumps as RBA Chief Says Currency Not Overvalued





stated in a conference: "I think it is likely that we are going to see interest rates at their current level for years."Regarding the Australian dollar, Lowe said: "I would like a lower currency at some point (...) but at the moment, I think it is really hard to argue the Australian dollar is overvalued."He cited relatively better health and economic outcomes from the, and strong commodity prices.Meanwhile, investors are concerned about a second-wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Inanother 19 cases were confirmed Sunday, taking the number of new cases in the state to 160 over the past week. Authorities have extended a state of emergency by four weeks to July 20On anis rebounding fromSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIt is currently striking against thecalling for acceleration to the upside.And strong upward momentum is evidenced by the, which is well directed above 50.Riding on a continued rebound, the pair is expected to encounter(around the high of last Friday).Alternatively, a return to thewould open a path toward 0.6775 on the downside.