audnzd approaching key support 2689732017

After big overnight falls, the US dollar managed to bounce back a little shortly after the New York open, the Dow was well over 100 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 28, 2017 5:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After big overnight falls, the US dollar managed to bounce back a little shortly after the New York open, the Dow was well over 100 points off its earlier lows and the VIX had declined more than 10% from its earlier highs. It wasn’t exactly risk-on, but the situation certainly looked a lot calmer than at the European open. The S&P 500 had completely eradicated the gap it had left behind after the closing bell on Friday at 2344. Thus, with the gap closed, the sellers may step back in after this bounce. With the dollar also testing significant long-term support levels, it was unclear whether the next move would be a much-needed bounce for the buck and stocks or if they would come under pressure again. Given that nothing has fundamentally changed since last week, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of further losses for the stock markets.

Given this uncertainty, it may be best to take the US dollar out of the equation and instead concentrate on a currency cross – for example the AUD/NZD, which is fast approaching a key technical area. As can be seen, the area between 1.0740 and 1.0770 had been significant resistance since May 2016, until it was finally cleared earlier this month. Once resistance, it could turn into new support upon re-test. We are of the view that if the cross were to get there, a bounce to at least the first trouble area around 1.0860 could be the outcome, possibly higher. However, if support gives way then this month’s breakout could be considered a false move, in which case we could see a deeper retracement, perhaps towards the 200-day moving average at 1.0545 or horizontal support at 1.0520, before price decides on its next move.

17.03.27 audnzd

Related tags: AUDNZD Forex Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUDNZD articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Technical Tuesday: DAX, GOLD and AUD/NZD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 3, 2022 01:07 PM
    RBNZ to hike by 25bp tomorrow prompting mean reversion in AUDNZD
    By:
    February 22, 2022 01:16 AM
      AUD/NZD: one to watch post FOMC
      By:
      Global author
      March 15, 2017 05:55 PM
        AUD/NZD ready to head towards 1.10?
        By:
        Global author
        March 1, 2017 06:43 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.