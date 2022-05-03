Technical Tuesday: DAX, GOLD and AUD/NZD

Technical analysis on some of the most interesting markets right now

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 3, 2022 11:07 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this week’s edition, we are getting technical on the DAX, GOLD and AUD/NZD. So, there’s something for everyone. 

1. DAX

 

Like many other global indices, the DAX has struggled to sustain any attempts to rally. Unlike before, the global central banks are now in a tightening phase, and this is discouraging investors from holding overvalued stocks and other assets. There are many other risks to consider as well, not least a slowdown in China where authorities have been putting large cities into lockdown to curb the latest wave of covid.

Traders on the other hand have been evidently happy to sit on the offer at resistance. As a result, we are continuing to see lower lows and lower highs form on the major indices. Insofar as the DAX is concerned, there is also a bearish trend line that has been formed, which has continually offered resistance to any bullish attempts. Equally significantly, the 21-day exponential moving average has been trending lower, providing a ceiling to the DAX on multiple occasions.

DAX chart

Specifically, it looks like the DAX is having a tough time around 14050. This level has acted as both support and resistance in the last couple of months on several occasions. But we are back below it today and also underneath the 21-day. In other words, the short-term technical bias is again bearish and will remain that way until and unless the DAX breaks cleanly above this area of resistance.

2. Gold

 

The precious metal has been far from being so precious in these high inflationary periods. Instead of acting as an inflation hedge and rally, it has fallen along with all other dollar-denominated commodities. Rising bond yields have also weighed on the price of this and other non-interest-bearing commodities.

Gold’s breakdown below $1900 support was an addition blow to traders and investors alike, who were hoping that the metal could bottom out there. But all hope is not lost. The yellow metal is still holding its own above the technically important 200-day moving average, which comes in around $1835.

In fact, gold may be heading to a very important area of support, in this busy week of central bank action, with the Fed and BoE still to come. Specifically, the area around $1830 is significant because several technical factors converge here. As well as the 200-day average, we have a bullish trend line meeting the point D of an AB=CD price projection, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the rally from August.

Gold chart

If gold were to drop to the above zone, we would then like to see a sharp reaction that could potentially lift the price of gold back to former levels of support and resistance such as $1870 or $1900. If we don’t see such a reaction, then we wouldn’t rule out the potential for a much deeper correction.

Regardless of whether gold gets to that $1830ish area, the short-term bearish bias would end in the event of a rally above Friday’s high near $1920, for that would create a higher high on the chart of gold.

3. AUD/NZD

 

The AUD/NZD broke to its highest level since 2018 overnight after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 0.35% instead of 15 bps expected. The RBA governor Lowe has said that the economy has a lot of positive momentum, and that it can weather fairly small rate moves.

AUD/NZD daily chart 

The trend was already bullish on the AUD/NZD prior to this latest breakout, as highlighted for example by the rising 21-day exponential moving average on the chart. But today’s breakout means fresh buyers will now be encouraged to step in on any short-term dips, potentially providing new energy for the currency pair to move to fresh multi-year highs in the days and weeks ahead.

The breakout has also seen the AUD/NZD take out a key level of resistance around 1.10, where it had previously run into trouble on multiple occasions. But the market is curious, and it will likely come back down to re-test 1.10 from above in the near future. It is now imperative that that breakout holds above 1.10 area, or thereabouts.

In light of the rate hike and hawkish commentary form the RBA, we would expect dips back to support level such as 1.10 to hold, and foresee further gains towards the prior years’ highs:

AUD/NZD weekly chart

Previously…

 

In the previous edition of the Technical Tuesday, we had covered the Dow Jones, USD/CHF and copper. A week on, here are the before and after charts for those markets:

Dow before after

USD/CHF before after chart

copper before after chart

Source for all charts used in this article: StoneX and TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GER40 Gold AUDNZD Forex Indices Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Today 01:00 PM
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 09:35 AM
    aus_04
    Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:17 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2024 10:39 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2024 05:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.