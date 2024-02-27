AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration

Australian CPI is expected to accelerate in January, fitting with numerous other inflation readings around the developed world. While that sounds like a scenario that could benefit the AUD/USD on reduced RBA rate cut bets, don’t be surprised if an initial bounce is faded quickly on this occasion.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 10:58 AM
aus_07
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s monthly inflation indicator is released on Wednesday
  • It’s an incomplete report, missing key information on many services categories
  • The year-on-year rate is seen rising to 3.6% from 3.4% in December

Australian consumer price inflation is expected to accelerate in January, fitting with numerous other inflation readings around the developed world recently that suggest the last mile in returning price pressures to acceptable levels will be anything but easy. While that sounds like a scenario that could benefit the AUD/USD on reduced RBA rate cut bets, don’t be surprised if an initial bounce is faded quickly on this occasion.

Inflation report an incomplete picture

The January inflation report is “incomplete” being the start of new quarter, leaving out price movements across many categories, including for services which remain the main concern for RBA policymakers. In contrast to inflation reports later in the quarter, the information today will be heavily weighted towards goods prices which account for a smaller share of the ABS inflation basket.

It will provide an early indication on what trends are happening with inflation but not a definitive reading.

The year-on-year increase is expected to accelerate to 3.6% from 3.4% in December, reflecting a lower base effect created by a 0.33% decline reported in January 2023. Other reasons to show caution include the fact that RBA policymakers don’t put as much weight on changes in headline inflation, choosing instead to look at trimmed mean readings which strip away volatile price movements. While this report has some underlying inflation measures, they are not comparable to the far more comprehensive quarterly inflation report.

Given the proximity to the US core PCE inflation report on Thursday – which is Fed’s preferred measure of underlying price pressures -- there may also be a reluctance among traders to take any big positions ahead of its release.

On a side note, Australia’s Q4 construction work done report will arrive at the same time as the domestic inflation report. While parts will flow directly into Australia’s Q4 GDP number, the weighting is insignificant relative to other larger parts of the economy. This suggests it’s unlikely to have any meaningful impact on AUD/USD.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

AUD/USD has looked unconvincing

AUD/USD has been convincing over the past week on the daily, struggling to overcome sellers above the 200-day moving average at .6560. Should we see a pop above the 200DMA on the inflation report, that provides an opportunity for traders looking to fade the move with resistance layered all the way up to just under .6600. Stops above that level would provide protection. On the downside, support is located at .6530. Below that, AUD/USD did a bit of work at .6500 earlier this month with more pronounced support zone found at .6450.

audusd feb 28

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD FX AUD USD Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM
S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
Yesterday 01:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
Yesterday 01:31 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

japan_07
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:54 AM
    Research
    AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 21, 2024 10:21 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      AUD looks constructive against EUR, GBP following latest reversal
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 19, 2024 05:00 AM
        aus_04
        China market performance post Lunar New Year key for AUD/USD outlook
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 18, 2024 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.