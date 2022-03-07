﻿

ASX200 afternoon wrap 7th of March 2022

The ASX200 closed 72 points lower at 7038 (-1.02%) following an intensification of the war in Ukraine and news that the Biden administration and its allies were discussing an embargo of Russian oil.

March 7, 2022 4:49 PM
Australian flag

The spillover was most evident in gold which cracked the psychologically important $2000 level for the first time since July 2020 and in energy markets where Brent crude oil soared 18% to more than $139 a barrel, building on its 21% gain of last week.

Russia supplies over 11% of the world’s oil and 17% of the world’s natural gas, and in response, the S&P/ASX200 Energy sector closed a whopping 5% higher today. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added over 9% to close at $34.29. Beach Energy (BPT) closed 6% higher at $1.765, while Santos (STO) closed 5.48% higher at $8.19.

The immediate pain of higher energy prices has been felt most acutely in the travel stocks that were starting to see glimmers of hope after a torrid two years following the onset of Covid19.

The rising cost of jet fuel that eats into margins and concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see travellers delay trips to Europe, yanked the rug from under Qantas shares which closed 8.33% lower at $4.51. Flight Centre closed 4.38% lower at $16.95.

Elsewhere the S&P/ASX200 Info Tech sector fell by a chunky 4.68%, reflecting the high beta nature of the sector, and as the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures traded almost 2% lower during the Asian session. Leading the declines Block (SQ2) closed 10.12% lower at $137.47, Appen Ltd (APX) closed 4.80% lower at $6.75, and Zip Co Ltd (Z1P) finished the day 4.07% lower at $1.65.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) are locked limit up for the second session in a row and have rallied almost 40% during March. Ukraine and Russia account for about 30% of the world’s traded wheat, prompting a global panic to secure increasingly scarce food supplies. Elders Limited (ELD) closed 1.91% higher at $12.25.

Despite the action elsewhere, it was a mixed day for the S&P/ASX200 Materials sector. BHP Group (BHP) closed back above $50.00 at $50.30, Rio Tinto (Rio) fell -0.68% to close at $125.70, while Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) was the best of the big three miners adding 1.72% to close at $19.53.

Reflecting signs of stress in European Bank credit spreads, a result of the unprecedented sanctions on Russia, the S&P/ASX200 Financial Sector closed the day -1.59% lower.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) was again the best performer, despite closing -0.16% lower at $94.45, Westpac (WBC) lost 2.25%, National Australia Bank (NAB) lost -1.70%, ANZ lost 1.09%, and Macquarie Group (MQG) fell 3% to close at $174.77.

ASX200 7th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 7th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Commodities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Yesterday 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Yesterday 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.