ASX200 Afternoon Report May 17th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7114 at 3.15 pm, on track for a third straight session of gains, albeit on light volumes.

May 17, 2022 3:17 PM
Research

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7114 at 3.15 pm, on track for a third straight session of gains, albeit on light volumes.

Today’s rally is supported by reports that the damaging lockdowns in Shanghai will start to ease later this week, as well as relatively upbeat RBA meeting minutes, which showed that the RBA discussed a 40bp hike at its May meeting before opting to go for a 25bp rate rise.

Speculation that China’s lockdowns are set to ease and Germany’s intention to ban all Russian oil imports by year-end has supported the local Energy Sector as crude oil climbed as high as $115 p/b overnight.

Beach Energy (BPT) added 5.50% to $1.73. Santos (STO) added 2% to $8.25, AGL Energy (AGL) added 1.8% to $8.58. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 1.6% to $31.00, and Origin Energy added 1% to $6.90. Elsewhere coal miners Whitehaven coal (WHC) added 5.1% to $5.16, Coronado Coal (CRN) added 4.8% to $2.29, New Hope Coal (NHC) added 2.15% to $3.81. Yancoal (YAL) added 2% to $5.68.

A bounce in the price of iron and other metals has helped the big miners rebound after recent heavy losses. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 1.95% to $19.33. Rio Tinto (Rio) fell 1.3% to $105.74, BHP Group (BHP) added 0.2% to $45.39 Mineral Resources (MIN) added 5.1% to $57.85 and Lynas Rare Earths (LYC) added 5.5% to $9.33.

The ASX200 Financial Sector has climbed again, supported by another day of gains across the big four majors. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.7% to $105.40. Westpac (WBC) which added 0.82% to $24.58. National Australia Bank (NAB) added 0.6% to $31.52.  ANZ added .1% to $25.60. Macquarie (MQG) added 0.45% to $180.47.

The two-day rally in the IT sector has faltered. Sezzle (SZL) fell 6.5% to $0.65, Life 360 (360) fell 5% to $3.45, Seek (SEK) fell 4% to $24.36, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 3.75% to $114.75 while Zip (ZIP) fell 3.16% to fresh cycle lows at $0.92c.

The Health Care Sector has fallen, led by, Resmed (RMD), which fell 2.30% to $28.01. Ramsay Health Care fell 1.52% to $77.09. Bio-Tech behemoth CSL fell 1.08% to $274.32 and Cochlear (COH) fell by 0.80% to $210.56.

The rebound in Lithium names has continued in style today. Core Lithium (CXO) added 7.2% to $1.27, Allkem (AKE) added 5.25% to $12.03. Pilbara Minerals (PLS) added 4.62% to $2.72. Galan Lithium (GLN) added 2.9% to $1.43. Lake Resources (LKE) added 1.75% to $1.47.

Brambles (BXB) shares have fallen by 7.7% to $10.71 as CVC walked away from the pallet and distribution company citing “market volatility”.

Turning to the charts, after last week's panic selling pushed the ASX200 into our 7000/6950ish downside target, we moved to a neutral bias looking for a recovery towards resistance near 7200.

 ASX200 Daily Chart 17th of May

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 17th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Today 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

aus_04
ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.