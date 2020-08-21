AstraZeneca: drug approval in Japan
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy.
From a chartist point of view, the stock consolidates above a key support at 8310. As long as this level is not broken, a bounce would be expected towards 9113 at first.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
