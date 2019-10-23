Another Look at the US Yield Curve

A month and a half later, the US yield curve has reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

October 23, 2019 9:28 PM

Another Look at the US Yield Curve

In early September, we discussed how the yield curve briefly turned negative.  The yield curve we referenced was the difference between the US 10-year yield and the US 2-year yield.  Why was this such a big deal?  Because on the last 7 occasions, it led to a recession (however the recessions were 6-9 months later).  At the time, we compared the price action of the inverted yield curve to the price action in WTI Crude oil from Q4 of 2019. We considered the possibility that after selling off and bottoming, the yield curve may form an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern and a move back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire move lower, just as WTI Crude oil had done in Q4 of 2019.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

A month and a half later, the US yield curve has reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, met the target level for the inverted head and shoulders pattern,  and put in a bearish engulfing pattern yesterday on the daily chart. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Where does the yield curve go from here?  Let’s first look at the daily WTI crude chart, which had a false price breakout above the 61.8% Fibonaccci retracement level and pulled back, forming a wide consolidation channel between 50.50 and 63.80.  Today, 6 months after the start of the channel, WTI Crude oil is still trading within that channel, mean reverting around the 200 Day Moving Average.  However, price did test the lows 4 times.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If we focus on the price action in WTI Crude Oil as it pulled back after reaching the highs on April 23rd at 66.48,  we see that price pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows on December 24th to the highs on April 23rd and put in a double bottom.  This low defined the bottom of the channel, within which price currently trades.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Now, if we theorize that the US Yield Curve will act in the same manner as WTI Crude oil, we can look for the US yield curve to pull back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 27th lows to yesterday’s highs, which is 0.038. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If the US yield curve does pull back to that level, what happens next?  Will it head into negative territory again?

Let’s take one step at a time….but keep an eye on WTI Crude Oil for clues!



Related tags: Bonds Forex Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
January 11, 2025 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

japan_03
USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
By:
David Scutt
November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
    Gold trading
    Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 1, 2024 11:04 PM
        Forex trading
        The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 30, 2024 06:11 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.