After Monday relief

There is a sense of relief in the markets this morning after yesterday’s assault on stocks and commodities stopped, and in some cases, reversed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 10, 2020 4:45 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

There is a sense of relief in the markets this morning after yesterday’s assault on stocks and commodities stopped, and in some cases, reversed. In a first major reaction to the virus by the US President, Donald Trump said he will discuss tax cuts for industries that have been the worst affected by the spread of the coronavirus. 

In London, investors are picking up stocks that were the most heavily sold off yesterday, such as oil firms and mining companies, and Brent crude is trading higher, close to $36/bbl. Airlines and travel firms have climbed to the top of the FTSE as news of new cases in Europe and China begins to ebb. 

Xi visit to Wuhan signals turning point 

Although the corona spread in Italy has become more dramatic and now the whole of the country is on lockdown, the number of new cases in France and Germany over the last 24 hours is actually very small. Also, in a symbolic gesture China’s president Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the virus outbreak, to signal that the country now has the spread of the disease under control. 

Pound lower ahead of budget 

The US spending package promised by President Trump is lifting the dollar against other majors, notably the pound and the euro. For sterling the main focus is now shifting to Wednesday when Britain’s new Chancellor Rishi Sunak will present his first budget and outline Britain’s financial response to the virus.

Related tags: GBP Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.