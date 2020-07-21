2107 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2020 5:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures Green - Watch IBM, KO, EBAY, PM, TSLA, ZION

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday, with surging technology stocks pushing the Nasdaq 100 Index to another record close.

Later today, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post June National Activity Index (4.00 expected).

European indices are accelerating up after the European Union leaders reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package. The recovery plan includes 390 billion in grants for the states hardest hit by the pandemic and 360 billion in loans. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported June public sector net borrowing at 34.8 billion pounds, vs 34.7 billion pounds expected.

Asian indices closed in the green. This morning, official data showed that Japan's National CPI grew 0.1% on year in June (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for July 17.

Gold climbed to a nine-year high on bets of more stimulus measures.
Gold rose 9.45 dollars (+0.52%) to 1827.22 dollars.

The US dollar is still consolidating on EU recovery fund and progress regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.
The dollar index fell 0.08pt to 95.754.

U.S. Equity Snapshot
IBM (IBM), an IT company, released second quarter adjusted EPS of 2.18 dollars down from 3.17 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 18.1 billion dollars down from 19.2 billion dollars last year. Those figures beat estimates, sending the shares higher in extended trading.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Coca-Cola (KO), the soft drinks giant, posted second quarter comparable EPS down to 0.42 dollar, above estimates, from 0.63 dollar a year earlier.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, and Adevinta "entered into a definitive agreement for eBay to transfer its Classifieds business to Adevinta for a total consideration valued at approximately 9.2 billion dollars, based on the closing trading price of Adevinta shares on July 17. As part of the transaction, eBay will receive 2.5 billion dollars in cash and approximately 540 million Adevinta shares which would represent an equity stake of approximately 44% based on the number of Adevinta's outstanding shares, as of the end of the second quarter, and about 33.3% voting stake."

Philip Morris International (PM), a manufacturer of tobacco products, expects full-year adjusted EPS between 4.92 and 5.07 dollars, above current consensus.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was downgraded to "market perform" from "market outperform" at JMP Securities.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION), a regional bank, disclosed second quarter EPS of 0.34 dollar, just below estimates, down from 0.99 dollar a year ago.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.