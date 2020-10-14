14 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remains in consolidation mode after they paused their recent rally yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2020 6:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures flat - Watch GS, BAC, USB, UNH, AAPL

The S&P 500 Futures remains in consolidation mode after they paused their recent rally yesterday. Market sentiment was dampened by news reports that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.60%) and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.85%) were halting trials on their Covid-19 treatments.

Later today, September PPI (+0.2% on year expected) will be released.

European indices are navigating choppy waters. The European Commission has reported August industrial production at +0.7% (vs +0.8% on month expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Japanese Nikkei.

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. China's crude oil imports increased 2.1% on month to 48.48 million tons in September, according to the General Administration of Customs. International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that global oil consumption would return to pre-crisis levels in 2023, assumed that Covid-19 is brought under control in 2020. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for October 9.

Gold gains ground while the U.S dollar consolidates on economic worries and uncertainty around the U.S presidential election.

Gold rose 9.93 dollars (+0.53%) to 1901.3 dollars.

the dollar index fell 0.05pt to 93.483.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, spikes in extended trading after posting third quarter EPS and sales that beat estimates. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Bank of America (BAC) is losing ground before hours after reporting third adjusted sales up 3.8% to 3.34 billion dollars, below estimates. Revenue net of interest expenses fell 11% to 20.3 billion dollars.

US Bancorp (USB) is expected to gain ground after posting third quarter adjusted EPS that beat estimates.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), a private health insurance provider, reported third quarter adjusted EPS down to 3.51 dollars from 3.88 dollars a year earlier, on sales up 7.9% to 65.12 billion dollars. Both figures beat estimates. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be 16.50-16.75 dollars from a previous guidance of 16.25-16.55 dollars.

ConocoPhillips (COP), an oil and gas company, might acquire rival Concho Resources (CXO), which has a market value of about 8.7 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg.

Apple (AAPL)'s, the tech giant, price target was raised to 136 dollars from 130 dollars at Morgan Stanley. 

Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, was rated "buy" in a new coverage at UBS. 

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, is surging before hours as the stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

AMC Entertainment (AMC), the movie theaters operator, might file for Chapter 11, according to Bloomberg.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.