04 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 6:13 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

US Futures consolidate - Watch TTWO, AIG, NIO

The S&P 500 Futures are facing a consolidation after they advanced further yesterday. Market sentiment was boosted by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and merger & acquisition deals.

Later today, June Factory Orders (+5.0% on month expected) and Durable Goods Orders (June final reading +7.3% on month expected) will be reported.

European indices are under pressure. The Eurozone's June Producer Price Index was reported at +0.7% (vs +0.6% on month expected).

Asian indices closed well on the upside. This morning, Tokyo's July Core CPI growth was reported at +0.4% on year (+0.1% expected). Also, and as expected, Australia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%. Official data showed that Australia's June Retail Sales grew 2.7% on month (+2.4% expected) and Exports increased 3% (+4% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the downside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for July 31 (vs -6.829M barrel previously).

Gold consolidates but remains firm close to all-time high as COVID-19 fears persist.

Gold fell 2.24 dollars (-0.11%) to 1974.74 dollars.

The US dollar consolidates on talks regarding new stimulus bill.

The dollar index is nearly flat at 93.55.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO), a leading global video game publisher, is expected to gain ground after hitting an all-time high yesterday as the company reported first quarter adjusted EPS of 2.30 dollars, above estimates, on revenue up to 831.3 million dollars compared to 422 million dollars a year ago. The Co raised its full-year outlook amid a demand surge for gaming during the coronavirus pandemic.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital 

AIG (AIG), a global insurance and financial services firm, reported second quarter loss of 7.94 billion dollars, or 9.15 dollars a share, from a profit of 1.1 billion dollars, or 1.24 dollar a share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, EPS was 0.66 dollar, better than expected, vs 1.43 dollar a year ago.

Nio (NIO), the electric-vehicle marker, is climbing before hours as July car deliveries jumped 322%.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 10, 2023 12:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.