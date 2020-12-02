U.S Futures consolidating - Watch PFE, BNTX, CRM, WORK, HPE

The S&P 500 Futures are consolidating after they closed higher on Tuesday.Later today, the(+0.43 million jobs expected). TheEuropean indices are trying to rebound after a negative open.. The European Commission has posted October PPI at +0.4% (vs +0.2% on month expected) and jobless rate at 8.4%, as expected.Asian indices closed unchanged. Official data showed thatWTI Crude Oil is consolidating. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased 4.15 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 27 (-2.36 million barrels expected). Later today, thefor the same week (-2.358M expected)., lifted byandsectors.

Approximately 91% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 78% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.2pt (+0.97%) to 20.77 at the close.

On the U.S economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index remained at 56.7 on month in the November final reading (as expected), in line with the November preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending rose 1.3% on month in October (+0.8% expected), compared to a revised -0.5% in September.as theon U.S stimulus talks.Gold rose 8.38 dollars (+0.46%) to 1823.62 dollars.The dollar index gained 0.1pt to 91.413, slightly rebounding after having hit its lowest level since late April 2018.(PFE) and(BNTX), the pharma, "announced that the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. has granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2), against COVID-19."Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, revealed that it will acquire Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub, for 27.7 billion dollars. Separately, the company reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.74 dollar, up from 0.75 dollar a year ago on revenue of 5.4 billion dollars, up from 4.5 billion dollars a year earlier.

(HPE), a supplier of information technology products and services, raised its full year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to 1.60-1.78 dollar vs 1.56-1.76 dollar previously.(NTAP), a leading provider of data management and storage solutions, announced second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.05 dollar, beating estimates, down from 1.09 dollar a year ago on net sales flat at 1.4 billion dollars, better than expected.