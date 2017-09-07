WTI may break higher as storms limit crude processing

US oil production facilities haven't fully recovered from Hurricane Harvey and now the even more powerful Hurricane Irma is set to reach the Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days, and another one, Jose, is brewing in Atlantic.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2017 2:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US oil production facilities haven't fully recovered from Hurricane Harvey and now the even more powerful Hurricane Irma is set to reach the Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days, and another one, Jose, is brewing in Atlantic. Any further disruptions in oil and gas production could further extend the rally in energy prices or at minimum keep prices bid until the threat of tropical storms dissipate. Indeed, last week saw refiners process less crude as Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana. As energy industry operations shut down, crude oil stockpiles rose by a good 4.6 million barrels according to the latest Energy Information Administration’s weekly supply data. Because of reduced processing of crude oil, inventories of gasoline and diesel fell. This is hardly surprising. It will be interesting to see how the supply situation in the US evolves over the coming days and weeks. We expect to see more of the same, though it won’t have any long-term impact on oil prices. In the short-term oil prices should remain supported.

As a result of the oil price upsurge, WTI is now finding itself at a good $49.15 per barrel. It is thus testing the lower bound of the key $49.10 to $50.40 resistance range. Here, a bearish trend line converges with the 200-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against this year’s high hit in January. The top of the range marks the last swing high, which means a pool of liquidity will be resting above this area i.e. buy stop orders from the existing sellers, and buy stop orders from breakout bullish speculators. The cluster of resting buy orders may attract the price of WTI towards it, leading to a bullish breakout soon. If that potential breakout holds, things could then become rather interesting. Otherwise, expect choppy price action. Meanwhile if support at $48.70 gives way first then there is a possibility for a pullback towards the last broken resistance at $47.60/5 area.

Related tags: Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.