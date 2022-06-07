WTI crude shows the potential to extend its recent rally

Whilst WTI crude has pulled back following Monday’s gap higher, the potential for a bullish continuation pattern following a bullish breakout has been noted.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2022 3:50 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was a strong start to the week for WTI following reports that Saudi Arabia were raising the cost of their crude sales in July. This is at odds with OPEC’s recent decision to increase output – a move which was seen as potentially helping to tame inflation. But it is a sure sign that demand for oil remains high. China reopening, US driving season and ongoing tensions between Russia and the West remain supportive of higher prices, with OPEC’s price hikes helping oil gap $2 on Monday’s open and rise to a 13-week high. And if we take a look at market positioning, fund managers seemingly agree with these higher prices.

 

How to start oil trading

 

 

WTI market positioning:

Market positioning has seen bears trim their short exposure to the WTI futures contract. Managed funds have been reducing their short exposure to WTI since December, but more recently we’re seeing gross long exposure creep higher. This has pushed net-long exposure to 4-month high, and open interest – a proxy for volume – increased by 76k contracts last week alone.

20220607cotWTIci

 

 

WTI (4-hour):

We can see on the four-hour chart the WTI remains in a strong bullish uptrend. Support on Friday was found at the 100-bar eMA and a bullish trendline and momentum has clearly turned higher, in line with that trend.

The late rally on Friday saw prices break out of an inverted head and shoulders (H&S) pattern, which projects a target around $124.0. To remain valid prices must hold above yesterday’s which respected the neckline as support. However, the 4-hour trend remains bullish above the 115.23 low, so we’d still consider bullish setups above 116 given the strength of the underlying trend.

Furthermore, a potential bull flag is also forming and holding above 117. Incidentally, it also projects a target near the inverted H&S pattern. From here, a direct break higher confirms the bull flag and our bias remains bullish above yesterday’s low, with the $122 and $124 resistance zones becoming its next target.

20220607wtiCI

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.