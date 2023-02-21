﻿

Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?

The just-released Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada rose 5.9% year-over-year in January...what does that mean for USD/CAD?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 21, 2023 2:21 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key takeaways

  • The CPI in Canada rose by 5.9% YoY in January, compared to a 6.3% increase in December.
  • Prices for cellular services and passenger vehicles contributed to the deceleration in the all-items CPI, while food and mortgage interest cost continued to rise.
  • USD/CAD is ticking up toward key resistance near 1.3500 in the initial reaction to the data.

The just-released Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada rose 5.9% year-over-year in January, marking a decrease from the 6.3% increase in December, as per the data released by Statistics Canada.

Canada CPI: The impact of base-year effects

As a reminder, the CPI measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services over time. The headline CPI growth rate is calculated as the percentage change between the current month's CPI and the CPI in a base month or the same month of the previous year. “Base-year effects” refer to the impact of price movements from 12 months earlier on the current month's headline CPI.

In the first half of 2022, the global economy was significantly affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to a significant increase in prices from January to June 2022. Headline consumer inflation increased from 5.1% in January to 8.1% in June 2022, led by energy products.

This broad increase in prices in the early months of 2022 had a downward impact on the year-over-year rate of consumer inflation in January 2023 since higher prices from January 2022 were used as the basis for year-over-year comparison. Notably, this dynamic will likely continue to drive down Canada’s year-over-year CPI rate further in the coming months.

Canada CPI details

Prices for cellular services fell by 7.9% YoY in January, following a 2.5% increase in December, due to some Boxing Day sales remaining available into January, leading to a decline in prices compared to the same month the previous year.

The price increase for gasoline was the primary contributor to the month-over-month increase in the all-items CPI, rising by 4.7% in January, related to refinery closures in the southwestern United States following winter storm Elliot. On a YoY basis, prices for gasoline rose by 2.9% in January, a slight deceleration from a 3.0% increase in December.

Consumer prices for passenger vehicles rose by 6.2% YoY in January, following a 7.2% increase in December. The price growth slowdown is partly attributable to a base-year effect due to a 0.9% MoM increase in January 2022 when prices were under pressure from supply chain disruptions and higher prices for housing.

Food prices continue to rise YoY, with prices for food purchased from stores up by 6.7% in January, compared to a 6.2% increase in December. Fresh or frozen chicken, beef, and dairy products had the most significant price increases. Restaurant food prices rose by 5.1% YoY in January, led by increases in fast food and take-out prices.

USD/CAD technical analysis

The North American pair has spent most of this year consolidating between about 1.3300 and 1.3500, and after the cooler-than-expected CPI reading, USD/CAD is testing the top of that range again. As the chart below shows, rates are testing their bearish trend line off the October high, as well as horizontal resistance from last month near 1.3500.

With a rate hike from the BOC next month now likely off the table (traders had started to price in an outside chance of another 25bps increase prior to this morning’s data), USD/CAD bulls could look to take the pair through the current resistance level, opening the door for a continuation toward 1.3700 next. However, a failure to break higher despite the current fundamental backing could lead to more consolidation in the well-trodden 1.3250-1.3500 range as we head into March.

CIUSDCAD02212023

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD CAD Forex CPI BOC

Latest market news

View more
US CPI Preview: GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.2800 – Has US Inflation Bottomed?
Today 03:15 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI data
Today 01:36 PM
Gold and silver analysis: Can silver follow gold higher?
Today 01:00 PM
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold analysis: COT report – March 11, 2024
Today 02:04 AM
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:36 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 8, 2024 01:59 PM
      Congress building
      US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 8, 2024 03:25 AM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 7, 2024 02:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.