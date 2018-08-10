Week ahead EM currency crisis and key UK data

Another week has flown by and what a disastrous one it has been for the likes of the Turkish lira and to a lesser degree the British pound, but once again it has been a good for the US dollar.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 10, 2018 2:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Another week has flown by and what a disastrous one it has been for the likes of the Turkish lira and to a lesser degree the British pound, but once again it has been a good for the US dollar. Next week should be equally exciting as there are a few important data releases to look forward to, while the ongoing situation in Turkey could bring about further volatility – not just for the lira but the stock markets too.

Turkish currency crisis hits sentiment

To say it has been a bad week for the Turkish lira is an understatement. The beleaguered currency kept plunging throughout the week and on Friday it dropped another 10% or so after US President Trump decided to double the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports. Turkey is suffering a currency crisis at the moment with the lira repeatedly falling to new record lows. As well as the lira, other emerging market (EM) currencies have also come under intense pressure this week, including the Argentinian peso, South African rand and Brazilian real. The Russian ruble also took a tumble after the imposition of fresh economic sanctions from the US government.

Stocks fell towards the end of the week as contagion from the EM currencies crisis spread to the wider markets. This helped to underpin perceived safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. As a result, both the EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF broke down sharply. However, gold and silver were again undermined by the dollar, even if bond yields fell back sharply.

Pound’s woeful week

Meanwhile the pound also endured a tough time. Against the dollar it fell by a good 285 pips or 2.2% from its high of about 1.3000 to a low so far of 1.2725. While part of the pound’s weakness was due to the dollar – with the Dollar Index rising about 1 percent – the vast majority of the GBP/USD’s losses was in fact due to the weakness in pound itself. Indeed, against the Japanese yen, sterling lost 374 pips or just under 2.6% from its high to the most recent low. Meanwhile against the euro, the pound was sharply lower for most of the week, too. However, a breakdown in the EUR/USD saw the single currency tank over the last two days of the week which saw the EUR/GBP also reverse. The euro’s reversal was partly because of concerns about European banks’ exposure to Turkey.

Turkey to remain in focus next week

Going into the new week and the situation in Turkey will remain in focus. If the situation there gets from bad to worse, we could see an even more pronounced sell-off in the stock markets in early next week. The yen and franc could be the major beneficiaries again in the FX markets. The opposite is also true if the situation were to hopefully calm down.

UK wages and inflation should move pound

Elsewhere, the pound will again garner some attention after its big falls over the past couple of weeks. It has become evident that the market is really concerned about the prospects of a no-deal Brexit; so much so that not even a rate hike from the Bank of England was enough to lift the currency last week. Indeed, the pounded could not even rise on the back of decent domestic economic numbers released on Friday, which showed GDP expanding by 0.4% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 and construction output surging 1.4% month-over-month in June. Let’s see if it will respond more positively to the upcoming wages and inflation figures. The UK Average Earnings Index, due for release on Tuesday, is again expected to have risen 2.5% in the three months to June compared to the same period a year ago.  The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation, due in on Wednesday, is expected to have accelerated to 2.5% year-over-year in July, up from 2.4% in June. If inflation turns out to be more robust than expected, then this will fuel speculation over further rate hikes from the Bank of England. Inflation may rise more sharply in the coming months as the weakness in the exchange rate will likely push up import costs. If the pound’s weakness persistence then in the long-term this should help to boost exports, assuming Britain will strike a good deal with the EU. So whichever way you look at it, sterling will probably make a good comeback in the longer term outlook. But speculators are obviously short sighted as they seek to take advantage of momentum. So for the time being, the pressure remains and it could be a while before it bottoms out. But we think it will happen soon.

Other data highlights

Among the other notable data points on the economic calendar next week are Chinese industrial production as well as German and Eurozone GDP estimates on Tuesday; US retail sales and industrial production on Wednesday; Aussie employment figure and US hosing market data (building permits and housing starts) on Thursday, and Canadian CPI on Friday.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.