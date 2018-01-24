Wednesday focus If this is risk on why is gold rallying

It's too early to stand down the dollar watch.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2018 5:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Dollar watch continues
It's too early to stand down the dollar watch. The greenback keeps finding new ways to plumb multi-month lows. Economic readings and robust corporate earnings from major exporting nations, plus resurgent commodity prices are joining fray to keep the dollar on the back foot. New developments in the U.S. Special Prosecutor’s investigation of possible Trump Campaign collusion with Russia aren’t helping the dollar.

Furthermore, expectations are building of another ramp in global growth this year. Note Reuters' survey out overnight showing economists see growth expanding by 3.7% this year, the best pace since a 4.3% rise in 2010. The Fed's rate path is dollar-supportive, but already well etched into market participants’ minds. We suspect priced-in Fed policy makes more recent global economic factors more potent. If we're correct, this is a recipe for volatility because early assessments are usually revised.

U.S. futures up but gold higher

S&P, Dow Jones and Nasdaq futures were slightly firmer at last look. U.S. shares have yet to be perceptibly roiled by dollar travails. Since White House tumult has cooled, the influence of Capitol Hill on markets has also softened. That leaves the focus squarely on earnings. These have been mixed—see P&G and Verizon— further reason for major indices to lose their footing. Other reasons are valuation concerns and ‘overbought-ness’. Still S&P 500 earnings are forecast to grow some 12% on the year in Q4, so investors still err on the side of the uptrend continuing. The outlier on Wednesday is gold. It was up 0.7% and within $8 of 2017’s high whilst looking set for a seventh week of gains. That’s not a risk-on signal.

MSCI APAC/Nikkei

With the larger Asian markets mostly matching the pace of the Dow and S&P 500’s 6% advance in January, pauses are becoming more frequent there too. MSCI APAC fell 0.2% and Nikkei was 0.8% off a 26-year high. That was despite Japanese exports growing for a 13th straight month and manufacturing expanding at the fastest pace in almost four years.

FTSE

FTSE buyers have had a lot to be frustrated about, including the pound, Tuesday’s copper rout (now over) and dicey oil prices. FTSE needs to hold Thursday’s 7683 low or else may extend its recent range to the downside. Copper, silver and oil were firm though. The FTSE could erase its 0.5% loss if the pound eases.

DAX/Europe

Europe’s de facto benchmark was slipping after the one of the first major profit warnings of Europe's earnings season, from French conglomerate/utility Suez. That stemmed modestly positive stock sentiment from earlier in the session. France’s CAC-40, Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSEMIB were all last down 0.1%-0.3%. The balance of corporate results will almost inevitably be positive during the earnings season though. Switzerland’s Novartis’s was an example on Wednesday, raising profit guidance after beating consensus.

EUR/USD

Dollar three-year lows mean three-year highs vs. majors, including the euro. It touched a $1.2345 3-year peak earlier. Forward focus points include Thursday’s ECB statement and commentary. The market anticipates a signal of an end-2018 finale for QE and a switch of attention to rates. $1.2356 was the low of the week ending 28th November 2014. Wednesday PMI readings slightly missed forecasts, perhaps adding weight to the single currency. Price at last check: $1.2337, up 37 pips.

GBP/USD

Cable has barely needed a shot in the arm of late, as it resists the pull off post-Brexit highs. But it got one on Wednesday from inarguably robust jobs data. Cable’s surge could be its last gasp. Its recent advance has left it overstretched on momentum oscillators for several sessions already. It was down around 40 pips at time of writing from a leap to $1.4118.  To be sure, UK unemployment readings erased a rise in unemployment from last time. However, record high vacancies and unemployment were mere increments above recent highs. The pound may need more substantial triggers to push even higher.

Economics

Still to come: Just U.S. existing homesales on Wednesday. We suspect Washington and earnings will be of more interest to markets. Even on the latter front, highlights are a day away, including Caterpillar’s Q4 results on 25th. That day also brings Japanese inflation releases and Germany’s Ifo Business Climate survey, ahead of early assessments of GDP from the UK and the U.S. on Friday.

Related tags: Euro Dollar Brent UK 100 USD Gold Commodities Forex Oil EUR Germany 40 Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.