USDJPY Bulls Getting Uneasy on Anniversary of Last Years Flash Crash

There are technical signs that USD/JPY is vulnerable to breaking down

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 30, 2019 12:20 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Bulls Getting Uneasy on Anniversary of Last Year’s “Flash Crash”

Traders are filtering back to their desks, but the market is unlikely to fully recover from it’s low-volume holiday lull until next week.

In particular, Japanese markets are closed through the rest of the week for a 4-day bank holiday. That shiver that some readers just felt run down their spine is perfectly understandable: FX traders will recall the “flash crash” in the Japanese yen, when the currency surged 3-5% against its major rivals in a matter of minutes, over the same low-liquidity period last year. Analysts are still trying to explain the causes of that move, but the takeaway is that trading aggressively through this week carries more risk (and arguably less reward) than during a more typical market environment.

Regardless of whether you’re trying to squeeze out a few more pips this year or sitting on your hands until the new year, USD/JPY is worth keeping a close eye on. The pair has been oscillating within 100 pips of the 109.00 handle for nearly two full months now, providing a clear opportunity for short-term traders to buy off support and sell off resistance.

Taking a step back though, there are technical signs that the pair is vulnerable to breaking down. Since bottoming near 104.50 in late August, each successive “higher low” in USD/JPY has come at a lower trajectory than the one before, signaling fading buying momentum. Similarly, none of the “higher highs” over that period have been confirmed by a corresponding new high in the RSI indicator, a classic bearish divergence that could indicate a potential reversal in the coming days:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

In terms of levels to watch, a break below the November/December support area from 108.25-108.40 could open the door for a deeper retracement toward 107.00 or the mid-106.00s. Astute traders will be watching for a breakdown in the daily RSI indicator below its corresponding range as a potential leading indicator for a breakdown in USD/JPY itself. Only a convincing bullish breakout above 109.75 accompanied by a breakout in the RSI indicator would shift the medium-term bias back in favor of the bulls.


Related tags: Forex USD Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.