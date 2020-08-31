USDJPY Better Industrial Production

Official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 8.0% on month in July, better than +5.0% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2020 4:30 AM
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 8.0% on month in July, better than +5.0% expected. See the key USD/JPY levels in this video !


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.