USDCHF coils ahead of a potentially explosive move

The dollar has turned modestly lower after starting the day firmer following yesterday’s gains on the back of a solid ISM manufacturing PMI report

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2017 2:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar has turned modestly lower after starting the day firmer following yesterday’s gains on the back of a solid ISM manufacturing PMI report. At the time of this writing, the EUR/USD had recovered from around 1.1700 earlier this morning to trade at 1.1750; the heavily-pressured GBP/USD had also managed to bounce back a tad, while the USD/JPY was still clinging onto its gains after giving back some of its earlier gains. Today’s lack of major economic news meant the movements in the currency markets were mostly due to technical buying and selling, and positioning ahead of key US data later on in the week. The key ISM services PMI and ADP private sector payrolls report will be released tomorrow, while the all-important September non-farm payrolls report is due for release on Friday.

One interesting dollar pair to watch this week is the USD/CHF. The Swiss has been pushing higher in recent weeks as the dollar recovered while expectations that the Swiss National Bank will hold its policy extremely accommodative has weighed on the Swiss franc. But despite the divergence in monetary policy between the two nations, the USD/CHF has not been able to clear strong resistance around the 0.9770 area. Here, it has found strong selling pressure on several occasions and this morning’s breakout attempt has seemingly failed once again, perhaps unsurprisingly so ahead of key US economic data this week.

So, what are we looking for in the USD/CHF? From a bullish perspective, we are looking for a clean break above the 0.9770 resistance, which would then confirm the reversal we saw around the 2016 low of 0.9445 area earlier last month. If this scenario plays out, then the USD/CHF may climb towards its next reference points, starting at 0.9850, followed by 1.0050 next. Meanwhile from a bearish point of view, we would like to see a clean break below 0.9670, which was the low prior to the latest rally. If this level breaks then another attempt to take out the 2016 low may be on the cards in the coming days. 

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.