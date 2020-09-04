USDCAD unable to catch a rebound

was bearish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the CHF. On the US economic data front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls decreased to 1,371K on month in August (1,350K expected), from a revised 1,734K in July. The Unemployment Rate fell more than anticipated, to 8.4% on month in August (9.8% expected), from 10.2% in July.no major economic data will be released as US markets will be closed to observe Labor Day.was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, Research firm Markit has published August Construction PMI in the U.K. at 54.6 (vs 58.3 expected) and at 48.0 in Germany, vs 49.7 in July. The German Federal Statistical Office has reported July factory orders at +2.8%, below +5.0% on month expected.was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD.which remains under pressure afterto 1.3065. On a daily chart, the bearish trend remains in play as the price action remains inside a bearish channel.Look for a continuation lower to test Jan lows near $1.2955 unless the pair can make a reversal above the 20-day moving average near 1.3215.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy Trading