﻿

Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support

USD/CAD is forming a potential descending triangle pattern into 1.3650 support ahead of key data tomorrow.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 23, 2023 7:33 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD takeaways

  • USD/CAD is forming a potential descending triangle pattern into 1.3650 support.
  • A break lower could expose support at 1.3560 or 1.3500 next.
  • Canadian retail sales and US PMIs on Friday will play a big role in whether the pair can hold above support.

It’s been a whirlwind week already between a handful of major central bank meetings and top-tier economic data, but US dollar weakness has been a key theme. Markets have speculated that the Fed is either done or nearly done raising interest rates in the wake of yesterday’s “dovish hike,” and as a result, the US dollar index is working on its sixth consecutive bearish day.

ciDXYDAILYCHART03232023

Source: StoneX, TradingView. Note this product may not be available to trade in every region.

Meanwhile, North of the 49th parallel, the Canadian dollar has seen more mixed price action after a mixed CPI report early in the week, with the loonie sitting roughly in the middle of the week-to-date performance of major currencies.

USD/CAD technical analysis: All eyes on 1.3650

Looking at the USD/CAD chart, the North American pair has put in a series of lower highs over the past two weeks, though rates have thus far found a floor near 1.3650. beyond approximating the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the February-March rally, that level represents previous-resistance-turned-support from the early March highs.

Within the next couple of trading days, we should have a breakout from the current consolidation pattern, with a break lower targeting the next Fibonacci retracements near 1.3560 or 1.3500. Meanwhile, an upside breakout would target the year-to-date highs above 1.3800 next.

ciUSDCAD4HRCHART03232023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

USD/CAD fundamental data to watch

Ahead of the weekend, Canada will release its monthly retail sales report for January. Though dated, the report will still provide insight into the health of the Canadian consumer, with economists expecting a 0.7% m/m gain after 0.5% growth the previous month.

After that, the “flash” US PMI report will give a timely estimate of manufacturing and service sector activity in the world’s largest economy. Readings below 50 could hint that banking fears and Fed rate hikes are finally taking their toll after a strong start to the year.

See our economic calendar for a full list of key events to watch this week and beyond!

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD CAD Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

gold_03
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:26 AM
    USA flag
    NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:20 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:05 AM
        USA flag
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 12, 2024 01:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.