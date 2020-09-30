USDCAD posts a reversal pattern

Is the recent rebound in the USDCAD coming to an end?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2020 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications dropped 4.8% for the week ending September 25th, compared to +6.8% in the week before. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change rose to 749K on month in September (649K expected), from a revised 481K in August. U.S. GDP rose to -31.4% on quarter in the second quarter third reading (-31.7% expected), from -31.7% in the second quarter second reading. Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index spiked to 62.4 on month in September (52.0 expected), from 51.2 in August, a level last reached in 2018. Finally, Pending Home Sales surged 8.8% on month in August (+3.1% expected), compared to +5.9% in July. 

On Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 26th are expected to decline to 850K, from 870K in the week before. Continuing Claims for the week ending September 19th are expected to fall to 12,200K, from 12,580K in the prior week. Personal Income for August is expected to slip 2.5% on month, compared to +0.4% in July. Personal Spending for August is expected to rise 0.8% on month, compared to +1.9% in July. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the September final reading is expected to remain at 53.5 on month, in line with the September preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending for August is expected to increase 0.7% on month, compared to +0.1% in July.                        

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported September jobless rate at 6.3% (vs 6.5% expected) and August retail sales at +3.1% (vs +0.4% on month expected). France's INSEE has posted CPI for September at +0.1% (vs +0.2% on year expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released final readings of 2Q GDP at -19.8% (vs -20.4% on quarter expected). The Nationwide Building Society has posted its House Price Index for September at +0.9% (vs +0.5% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD.

Looking at the largest movers on Wednesday, the USD/CAD fell 65 pips to 1.3323. Using the "technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, a bearish technical event in the USD/CAD. An inside bar pattern has been confirmed which tells us the balance between buyers and sellers, recently dominated by the bulls, is evening out. We may see lower prices ahead.



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

An Inside Bar develops during a strong uptrend, when the trading range is completely within the boundaries of the prior bar. This suggests the balance between buyers and sellers is becoming more evenly balanced i.e. a weakening in power for the bulls and increasing in power for the bears.

Happy Trading

Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.