USD continues to slide USDCHF update

Looking at active major pairs today, the USD/CHF fell68 pips to 0.9508. Key resistance on an intraday chart has been identified at around the 0.9545 level. Here is an update on key levels.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2020 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD continues to slide, USD/CHF update

USD continues to slide, USD/CHF update

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the NZD, AUD and CAD. On the economic data front, The National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index rose to 94.4 on month in May (92.5 expected), from 90.9 in April. Wholesale Inventories increased 0.3% on month in the April final reading (+0.4% expected), compared to +0.4% in the April preliminary reading. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending June 5th are expected. The Consumer Price Index for May is expected to release unchanged on month, compared to -0.8% in April. Finally, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to keep the Federal Funds Target Rate between 0.00% to 0.25%, in line with the last FOMC meeting.                                                                                                        

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and JPY. In Europe, the European Commission has reported final readings of 1Q GDP at -3.1% (vs -3.2% on year expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted April trade balance at 3.5 billion euros surplus (vs 11.6 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has reported April trade balance at 5.02 billion euros deficit (vs 3.0 billion euros deficit expected). The Bank of France has released Industry Sentiment Indicator for May was released at 83, vs 50 in April.

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs. 

Looking at active major pairs today, the USD/CHF fell 68 pips to 0.9508. Key resistance on an intraday chart has been identified at around the 0.9545 level. The pair remains under pressure as the USD continues to weaken against its majors. Traders that are bearish might want to consider  keeping with the bearish trend down to test 0.9482 lows and ultimately 0.944 support. A break above 0.9545 would be a significant breakout with a target set at 0.9585 resistance. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex CHF USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
Yesterday 11:01 PM
Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
Yesterday 03:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:24 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:51 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD forecast boosted ahead of US CPI amid technical breakout
      By:
      Yesterday 01:13 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.