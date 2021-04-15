US open Wall Street heads higher on strong earnings blowout data

After a strong start to earnings season yesterday, earnings continue to impress. US retail sales & jobless claims smash forecasts lifting stocks higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 15, 2021 9:26 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.4% at 33900

S&P futures +0.5% at 4150

Nasdaq futures +0.85% at 13934

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 6976

Dax +0.18% at 15241

Euro Stoxx  +0.3% at 3990

Learn more about trading indices


US stocks charge higher

A strong start to the US earning season is set to send stocks higher on the open. Yesterday US banks reported very strong results which has been replicated by Bank of America today. Citigroup are set to report before the open.

US banks are considered proxies for the US economy, therefore strong earnings boost sentiment lifting the broader market.

Upbeat earnings from PepsiCo and Blackrock are also boosting futures.


Retail sales & jobless claims smash forecasts

In addition to earnings there has been plenty of impressive data to digest indicating that the US economy is firing up. With a strong vaccine rollout in addition to fiscal stimulus and lose monetary policy the recovery is picking up pace.

Retail sales rebounded impressively in March after a weak showing in February. Retail sales jumped 9.8% MoM, up firmly from a -2.2% decline in February and well ahead of forecasts of 5.9%. Improved weather conditions in addition to the disbursement of stimulus checks underpinned sales.

After a disappointing jobless claims report last week this week’s jobs data was a significant improvement.

Jobless claims dropped to a fresh post pandemic low of 576k, against 769k from the previous week and better than the 700k forecast.

Despite the blowout data, US treasury yields are heading lower suggesting investors have bought into the Fed’s low rates for longer mantra.

Where next for Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is not trading on the edge of its all time high. The trend is clearly bullish, as it trades above its 20 & 50 EMA. The RSI is not in overbought territory so there could be more upside on the cards. Given that it trades at these levels there aren't many tech levels to watch. 14000 being a key resistance and then 14100 and 14200 round numbers. 

On the flip side, 13590 offers support the 20 EMA on the daily chart, a break below here could negate the uptrend. Beyond here the 50 EMA comes into play at 13200.

 

FX – US Dollar flat post data, AUD out-performs

The US Dollar is edging lower, tracing yields southwards despite strong data. The Fed’s soothing dovish calls appear to be sinking in.

Both the Pound and the Euro are trading in a muted fashion amid a lack of fresh catalysts.

German inflation data printed in line with forecasts rising 1.7% YoY in March, up from 1.4% in February. CPI rose 0.5% MoM in March, down from 0.7% as the ongoing lockdown restricts price increases.

AUD/USD is outperforming peers boosted by a strong jobs report. Australian job creation beat forecasts in March and unemployment declined to a one year low.

AUD/USD +0.24% at 0.7742

GBP/USD  +0.02% at 1.3781

EUR/USD -0.1% at 1.1965


Oil consolidates after strong rally

After surging over 4% in the previous session, oil is consolidating around monthly highs.

Stronger than forecast inventory data combined with demand outlook upgrades by both the EIA and OPEC in the previous session was music to the ears of oil traders.

EIA crude oil stock revealed a 5.9 million barrel draw a significantly deeper draw than the 2.9 million barrels forecast.

Expectations of a strong economic recovery in the US and UK is helping the growth outlook picture. Meanwhile news that Germany is still aiming to have 20% of the population vaccinated by the end of April adds to the positive picture.

US crude trades -0.25% at $63.04

Brent trades -0.2% at $66.24

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:00 US business inventories Feb

03:00 China GDP


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Forex Indices Oil SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Key Levels and Events for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 15, 2024 07:18 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2024 03:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.