﻿

US open: Stocks head lower as Russia fears, inflation concerns remain

US stocks are set for a weaker open amid ongoing concerns over Russia, Ukraine conflict and inflation. Retail sales beat forecasts.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 16, 2022 2:22 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.4% at 34845

S&P futures -0.5% at 4448

Nasdaq futures -0.62% at 14523

In Europe

FTSE -0.3% at 7568

Dax -0.2% at 15352

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 4126

 

Russia's next steps still unclear

US futures are set for a weaker start as investors continue evaluating the latest developments in eastern Europe. Whilst Russia said that some troops are moving back from the border, NATO said that they haven’t seen any de-escalation yet. The situation is still very fluid and very fragile, which is keeping investors on edge. The coming days will be crucial and could test the market’s nerve.

Riskier assets are once again out of favour, with safe havens such as the Japanese yen and Gold in recovery mode.

US retail sales smashed forecasts rising the most in 10 months in January, despite Omicron spreading. Sales jumped 3% MoM, after dropping -1.9% in December. The data shows that supply chain disruptions and 40-year high inflation didn’t stop consumers spending, a point that the Fed will no doubt take note of. Strong sales have done nothing to calm inflation fears and will keep the Fed focused on the path to normalization.

Looking ahead the minutes to the latest Fed meeting will be released. However, they could be considered out of date. The meeting occurred before the 7.5% inflation print and before the stellar jobs market report. Even so, investors will be scrutinizing the minutes for clues over the likelihood of a 50-basis point rate hike in March. In the press conference following the meeting Fed Chair Powell said that he was open to hiking rates at ever meeting this year, so the minuets could still have a significant hawkish tilt.

In corporate news:

Airbnb has proved to be one of the few travel firms that has benefitted from the pandemic. Airbnb reported a record quarterly revenue as City travel is back to pre-pandemic levels. Growth is expected to continue.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones trades below its 50 & 100 sma and below its falling trendline from the start of the year. The RSI is also showing bearish signals below 50 and pointing lower. Sellers would need to take out support at 34700 to test 34300 the Feb 14 low. On the flip side buyers would need to re-take the 50 & 100 sma to break at 35450 & 35550 in order to test 35900. A move above here could change the bias to a bullish trend.

Dow jones chart

FX markets USD falls, GBP rebounds

The USD is falling but has picked up off session lows, as investors continue assessing developments in eastern Europe. US retail sales helped to lift the US dollar.

GBP/USD is rising after UK inflation rose to 5.5% YoY in January, ahead of 5.4% forecast and up from 5.4% in December. High inflation, which is rising at a faster pace than wages is starring to hit UK households. The BoE could be tempted to raise interest again after a rate hike in December and February.

GBP/USD +0.12% at 1.3552

EUR/USD +0.07% at 1.1367

 

Oil rebounds

Oil prices are on the rise, recouping some of yesterday’s 3.5% losses. Russia said that it had pulled some troops off the Ukraine border yesterday, cooling tensions and sparking a selloff in oil. Today, reports from NATO say that it has not seen any de-escalation. Biden also warned yesterday that an invasion was still very likely.

Separately, oil supply remains tight, which has supported prices since the start of the year. API data revealed that inventories declined last week. EIA stockpiles are due to be released shortly. Expectations are for a 1.5-million-barrel draw.

WTI crude trades +1.3% at $91.50

Brent trades +1.3% at $93.10

 

 

Looking ahead

14:15 US industrial production

15:30 EIA crude oil stockpiles

19:00 FOMC minutes

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Dow Jones USD Forex Trade Ideas Oil

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
Today 06:51 AM
Bitcoin’s forecast: BTC rebound seems unconvincing
Today 05:45 AM
AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
Today 02:03 AM
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:09 PM
US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
Yesterday 11:01 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 18, 2024 04:46 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 16, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.