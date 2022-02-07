﻿

US open: Stocks edge higher, Peloton jumps

US stocks edge cautiously higher after gains last week. Inflation & earnings are in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 7, 2022 1:55 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.15% at 35150

S&P futures +0.27% at 4510

Nasdaq futures +0.4% at 14750

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7560

Dax +0.45% at 15167

Euro Stoxx +0.4% at 4104

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks move cautiously higher

US stocks are set for a stronger open after a mixed close on Friday as investors look ahead to inflation data later this week and as earnings season continues.

UK stocks booked gains across last week, thanks in part to upbeat earnings and a stellar US jobs report. The NFP report showed that over 900k jobs were created across December and January, soothing fears of an Omicron hit to the labour market. However, wages rose 5.7% fuelling runaway inflation concerns.

US CPI data is due later this week and is expected to show that inflation continued rising to 7.3% YoY with core CPI rising to 5.9%.

With a quiet economic calendar today, earnings will be in focus with numbers from Tyson Foods, Loews and Hasbro.

In other corporate news:

Peloton is trading 33% higher pre-market on reports that Amazon and Nike are interested in the troubled fitness equipment maker. Peloton’s sales had surged through the pandemic. However, as gyms re-opened and following a series of PR disasters the firms value dropped by around a fifth from $48 billion to just $8 billion.

Peloton is looking attractive to the likes of Amazon, Nike and Disney and Sony – companies which are looking to expand their presence in the home, health and wellness space.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq extended its recovery from 13725 before running into resistance at the falling trendline 15250 and falling lower. 14375 the October low offered support, and the hammer candle stick pattern, if confirmed, could indicate a reversal higher back towards the falling trend line at 15020. Meanwhile sellers will be looking for a move below 14375 for further losses towards 13725.

Nasdaq chart

FX markets extends losses, AUD rallies

The USD is inching lower, extending a heavy 1.8% selloff from the previous week. The greenback has been easing lower after Fed policy makers soothed fears of an overly aggressive Fed last week. Not even a stellar jobs report and surging wages have managed to inspire USD bulls.

AUD/USD is outperforming following strong Australian retail sales. Sales jumped a record 8.1% QoQ in Q4, indicating that consumer spending was strong which bodes well for economic growth in the final quarter. Hope of Chinese economic stimulus also lifted the aussie after Chinese service sector PMI dropped to its lowest level since August

GBP/USD -0.07% at 1.3516

EUR/USD +0.04% at 1.1457

Oil eases from 7 year high on US – Iran progress

Oil prices gained for a seventh consecutive week last week. However, oil is easing off 7-year highs on signs of progress in Iran – US nuclear talks, which could pave the way for the lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

The removal of current sanctions could help ease tight supply issues which have dominated the oil market for weeks. Whilst OPEC+ has increased its output quota, this failed to ease supply concerns as the market doubts whether the new quotas can even be reached given months of missing supply targets.

Whilst Iran could help ease the current supply issues, this wouldn’t be an overnight solution. There could well still be more distance to run with talks.

On the other side of the world, eastern European tensions remain elevated with THE White House national security advisor waning that Russia could invade Ukraine within days but could still opt for the diplomatic route.

WTI crude trades -0.8% at $90.45

Brent trades -0.4% at $92.55

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and
  1. size, and your stop and limit levels
  2. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Forex Indices Nasdaq Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Today 11:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Today 02:04 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
Today 01:40 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF, Crude Oil key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC mins
Today 06:07 AM
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: RBNZ not wilting on inflation focus despite double dip recession
Today 03:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 11:24 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 02:04 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA flat ahead of tomorrow's inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:15 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted as bond yields rise
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 8, 2024 12:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.