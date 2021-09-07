US open Futures edge lower after long weekend

US stocks are set for a slightly softer start, easing off record highs following the extended weekend break. Upbeat Chinese & EU GDP revision could limit losses.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.13% at 35410

S&P futures -0.18% at 4539

Nasdaq futures -0.33% at 15652

In Europe

FTSE -0.2% at 7173

Dax +0.15% at 15907

Euro Stoxx -0.12% at 4240

Learn more about trading indices

Futures ease off record highs

On the first day back after the extended holiday weekend US stocks are set for mildly softer open, off recent highs following the weaker than forecast US non farm payroll but still broadly supported following an upwardly revised GDP reading from Europe and stronger than forecast Chinese trade data.

Chine exports and imports grew faster than expected in August easing fears surrounding a slowing of momentum in the economic recovery and over supply bottlenecks.

Meanwhile Eurozone GDP was revised higher to 2.2% QoQ, up from 2%, which rather than sparking gains on indices across Europe instead raised concerns that support could soon by tapered.

Last week’s NFP reported prompted speculation that the Fed could delay winding in its bond purchases. However, in the same breath the meagre 253k jobs added also raised concerns over the health of the US labor market recovery.

Where next for Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has been trading in a reining channel pattern since late September. The share price trades around all time highs of 15700. Bearish RSI divergence suggests that momentum is slowing. It would take a move below 15190 horizontal support and 15100 the 50 sma for the near-term uptrend to be negated. It would take a move below 14725 for sellers to gain traction.

FX – USD extends rebound, AUD drops post RBA

The US Dollar is extending gains for a second straight session although continues to trade around monthly lows. The US Dollar lost ground following a more dovish than expected tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Summit. The weaker than expected NFP fueled further losses.

AUDUSD is underperforming following the RBA meeting overnight. The RBA announced that it will continue to wind down its bond purchases from A$5 to A$4. However, the market focused on the extension of the programme which will be pushed out o mid-February from mid-November.

AUD/USD -0.5% at 0.7404

GBP/USD  -0.42% at 1.3771

EUR/USD  -0.09% at 1.1859


Oil searching for direction

Oil is struggling to find direction caught between upbeat data from China and concerns over Saudi Arabia’s sharp price cuts in crude oil prices for Asia.

Deep cuts from Saudi Arabia on Monday and a strengthening USD have dragged on demand, meanwhile strong economic data from China has helped to balance the mood. China’s exports grew at a stronger pace thanks to robust global demand. The data is a welcomed surprise after concerns were rising over the loss of momentum to China’s economic recovery.  Chinese crude imports rose 8% in August from a month earlier.

US crude trades -0.50% at $68.39

Brent trades -0.25% at $71.77

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

N/A


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500 DJIA USD

Latest market news

View more
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Today 01:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, Apple reports after the close
Today 01:29 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
Today 01:18 PM
Gold and silver analysis: XAG/USD nears major support
Today 12:16 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:17 AM
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
Today 04:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 01:18 PM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:02 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 11:09 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        U.S. Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Oil Market Trends Amid Fed Rate Decisions and PMI Results
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        April 29, 2024 09:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.