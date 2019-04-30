US Equity Handover 30 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 30, 2019 4:56 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed on the day, with disappointing earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) dragging down the Nasdaq.
  • Among the major sectors, utilities (XLU) went from worst to first today, while communication services (XLC) shed nearly 2.5% on Alphabet’s weakness.
  • Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings shortly after we go to press – see our full preview of the company’s report here.
  • Asian stock indices are pointing to a mixed open

*No major corporate events scheduled for today’s Asian session *

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


