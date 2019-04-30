Apple now has a long way to fall again

A 40% share price surge from January lows reinstates a high bar for earnings.

With a market value almost $300bn richer this year, it’s possible the stock will head lower whether tonight’s second quarter results hit the mark or not. The shares tumbled to a 21-month low in January after worse-than-expected iPhone sales. Since then, an elastic rebound of global markets, including in China—Apple’s erstwhile fastest-growing region—helped propel the stock’s recovery.

Investors have bid the stock to 16.4 times each dollar of earnings expected in Apple’s current financial year. That’s 11% higher than Apple’s long-term average rating, according to Bloomberg data.

The emergence of Apple’s digital services as a possible replacement growth engine is the key fundamental lift. But with handsets still accounting for around 60% of revenues, sentiment won’t escape iPhone developments for many years.

Here’s what investors are looking for from Apple’s Q2 earnings according to consensus forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.