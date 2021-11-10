US CPI: Highest level in nearly 30 years! Gold near 5-month highs

IF CPI and PPI continue to come in stronger than expected, the inflation-hedge assets should continue to move higher

November 10, 2021 4:46 PM
Graph showing a slow uptrend

Yesterday, after US PPI was released at its highest levels since November 2010,  PPI turned to CPI and said, “Beat that!”  Well, US CPI responded to the challenge and reported its highest level since November 1990!  The headline YoY CPI print for October was 6.2% vs an expectation of 5.8% and a September reading of 5.4%, mainly driven my higher energy costs.  For the core print, which strips out food an energy, the reading was 4.6% vs 4.3% expected and 4% last. 

What is inflation?

Both readings are much higher than the Fed’s 2% target as traders are left to wonder how much of the inflation is really “transitory”.  Traders also need to question how much of this inflation will have an impact on the overall economy.  Moments after the CPI print, markets moved to pricing in a near 46% chance of a rate hike in June 2022.

cmefed watchtool

Source: CME, Stone X

Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving higher over the last 4 days.  After the release of the CPI print, Gold sprinted even higher, ripping through previous highs and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, from the August 2020 highs to the August 2021 lows, to its highest level since June 17th.  Gold also broke through prior lows at 1853.55 as well.  The next resistance is at the downward sloping trendline dating back to September 1st, 2020 near 1869 and then the 50% retracement from the previously mentioned high at 1877.68.

xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Gold now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

As gold moved higher, so did USD/JPY and the DXY:  exactly as one would expect from a higher inflation reading.  USD/JPY bounced off the support level we had discussed yesterday, near the rising trendline and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 22nd lows to the October 20th highs.  Next resistance is at the October 20th highs of 114.75.

usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is also testing new yearly all-time highs.  The previous high from November 5th was 94.62.  Today’s high thus far is 94.60.  There is immediate resistance above at the upward sloping trendline dating back to 2011 (red) near 94.70, just ahead of horizontal resistance from September of last year at 94.76. First support is down at the November 2nd lows of 93.18, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 93.57, followed by a convergence of an upward sloping trendline, the October 28th lows, and the 50% retracement from the September 3rd lows to the October 12th highs at 93.25.

dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

CPI and PPI are only 2 indicators the Fed uses to measure inflation.  However, if these readings continue to come in stronger than expected, the inflation-hedge assets should continue to move higher, which may also send stock indices lower!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

 

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI Gold

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

united_states_03
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:00 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      mexico_05
      VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.