UK Inflation comment

The UK September inflation figures were slightly stronger than expected, with the annual headline rate rising to its highest level since November 2014. The core […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 18, 2016 11:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK September inflation figures were slightly stronger than expected, with the annual headline rate rising to its highest level since November 2014. The core rate rose to 1.5%, in line with expectations and the highest level since March this year. The main contributors to rising prices in the UK were clothing, overnight hotel stays and motor fuels. All of this can be traced back to the fall in the pound: oil imports are getting more expensive, clothing imports are also costing more, and the weak pound is boosting the tourism industry, which appears to already be fuelling a rise in hotel prices.

Interestingly, there was a fall in air fares and food prices. This is also worth noting as it suggest that the airlines, who are also struggling with terrorism and higher costs due to the falling pound, may be absorbing these with higher costs rather than passing them onto the UK consumer, to entice them to travel abroad even with an unfavourable exchange rate. Likewise, as we saw last week with Marmitegate, supermarkets also seem unwilling to pass on rising prices based on the falling pound to their customers, which led to an almighty spat between Tesco and one of its main suppliers Unilever.

So far, the fall in food prices has not been reflected in the share prices of the major supermarkets. Tesco’s share price has actually risen close to a 12 month high since last week’s spat with Unilever, it appears that keeping prices low and maintaining market share is more important than a squeeze on profit margins, at this stage. However, this could change if we continue to see prices rise for at least the next 6-12 months, as we expect.

The pound’s reaction to the CPI data has been a continuation of the recovery that we saw during the Asian session. GBP/USD has attempted to break above the 1.2280 level, but has been rebuffed again. We expect GBP/USD to continue to try and breach this level for as long as the dollar remains under pressure.

Interestingly, the inverse correlation between the GBP and the FTSE 100 appears to have broken down, with the pound and FTSE 100 both rising today. We think that the FTSE 100, along with the other major European indices, have benefited from central bank talk of late from both sides of the Atlantic, which suggest that both the Fed and the BOE will look through a period of rising inflation to help benefit growth, which is favourable for share prices.

Related tags: economic data FTSE 100 GBP/USD UK CPI UK economy

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest economic data articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
By:
David Scutt
October 31, 2023 10:28 PM
    Forex trading
    US Housing Market continues to show signs of weakness; USD/JPY
    By:
    February 22, 2023 04:47 PM
      downtrend chart
      Philly Fed better than expected, but still negative
      By:
      January 19, 2023 05:33 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Philly Fed continues to fall; US Dollar doesn’t seem concerned
        By:
        November 17, 2022 05:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.