UK data dumped GBP weaker

The bullish US Dollar over the past few days hasn’t helped GBP/USD either.

March 24, 2021 9:41 AM

UK data dumped! GBP weaker

Earlier in the week, we discussed the upcoming data releases for the UK.  The data has been released and the GBP/USD is not taking it so well.  The Claimant Count Change for February was +86,600 was -17,000 expected.  In addition, today’s CPI data was worse than expected, with headline CPI for February (MoM) of 0.1% vs 0.5% expected.  That left the YoY rate at 0.4% vs and expectation of 0.8% and a previous reading of 0.7%! The core inflation rate (MoM) was just as bad, coming in  a 0% vs 0.5% expected!  The only bright spot the PMI data.  Both Manufacturing and Services PMIs were much stronger than expected, resulting in a composite print of 56.6 for February vs 51.1 expected and 49.6 last!  However, although GBP/USD bounced after the PMIs, the employment and inflation data seems to be overshadowing the PMI data, as the pair remains weak.

Have a look at some of the more common economic indicators

GBP/USD had been rangebound between 1.3800 and 1.4000.  We speculated that the next direction in the pair could be dependent on the data. The weaker employment pushed GBP/USD below 1.3800 and the ensuing CPI data helped the pair move to 1.3670 before bouncing.  Just below is horizontal support near 1.3650.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, note that GBP/USD broke below confluence of support, below the upward sloping bottom trendline and horizontal support.  The next level of support is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 23, 2020 lows to the February 24th highs near 1.3636.  Below there is horizontal support near 1.3556 and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.3450. Resistance is at the previous confluence breakdown near 1.3756, the March 5th lows near 1.3778, and a series of horizontal resistance levels between 1.3800 and 1.4000.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The bullish US Dollar over the past few days hasn’t helped GBP/USD either.  The DXY moved from roughly 91.80 to 92.60 over the same time period. 

If the US Dollar continues to rise, comments for BOE officials remain dovish, or poor inflation and employment data continue to come out of the UK, GBP/USD may have more room to go on the downside.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex GBP Employment CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Today 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Today 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:43 AM
    jobs_03
    USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:23 AM
      Research
      USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:10 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.