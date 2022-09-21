﻿

Two trades to watch: Gold, EUR/GBP

Gold awaits the Fed announcement. EUR/GBP falls on Putin’s threats, UK government borrowing rises.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 21, 2022 8:18 AM
Federal reserve building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold awaits the Fed announcement

Gold is trading under pressure at $1665, hovering just above the 2022 low of $1654 reached on Monday.

The precious metal has traded in a tight range ahead of the Fed rate decision later today. The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, the third consecutive 75 basis point hike, taking rates to a level last seen in 2008.

However, a surprise move by Sweden’s Riksbank yesterday, hiking rates by 100 basis points, has opened investors’ minds to a larger hike by the Fed.

The market could be more interested in what comes next. After August’s inflation data showed core inflation rose by more than expected, the Fed could adopt a more hawkish outlook for the coming meetings, upwardly revising the dot plot.

A more hawkish Fed would likely lift the USD and drag USD-denominated, non-yielding gold lower.

Where next for Gold?

Gold trades below its multi-month falling trendline, 20 & 50 sma. Sellers need to break below 1654 to extend the bearish selloff towards the 1650 psychological level.

It’s worth noting the RSI divergence is appearing, which could point to a reversal. Buyers will need to rise above support at 1680 the July 21 low, and 1689 the September 1 low to expose the 20 sma at 1709. It would take a move above 1733 the September high, to create a higher high.

gold2109ci

 

EUR/GBP falls on Putin’s threats, UK government borrowing rises

EUR/GBP is falling for a third straight session. The euro trades under pressure following comments from Russian President Putin, who announced military mobilisation and also warned that he is not bluffing over nuclear weapons.

Putin’s comments followed the announcement of referendums to pave the way for the annexation of large parts of Ukraine.

The prospect of the war getting worse is unnerving investors, pulling the euro lower.

The pound is rising versus the euro, but trades lower against the USD, after data revealed that the UK government borrowed more than expected in August.

Public sector net borrowing rose to £11.8 billion. Meanwhile, the cost of servicing that debt rose to a record level for August.

Interest payments reached £8.2 billion last month, up £1.5 billion from August in 2021. The high-interest repayments come as the government prepares to borrow more with the government’s mini-budget on Friday.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

EIR/GBP broke out of a falling channel at the start of September and has extended the rise higher, running into resistance at 0.8787.

The selloff is approaching support at 0.8723 the June high; a break below here could open the door to 0.87 round number and expose the 20 sma at 0.8645.

Should bulls successfully defend 0.8723, buyers could look to retake 0.8787 to extend the bullish trend towards 0.88.

eurgbp219ci

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold EUR/GBP

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches higher ahead of Powell
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation the only barrier between the RBNZ and rate cuts
Today 06:11 AM
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
Today 04:24 AM
USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:49 AM
      canada_04
      USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:24 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.