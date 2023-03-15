Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, EUR/USD

FTSE looks to the Spring Statement. EUR/USD eases from monthly high, US retail sales in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 15, 2023 8:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE looks to the Spring Statement

FTSE is set to open higher, extending gains from the previous session as banking woes ease, after encouraging data from China and as investors look ahead to the UK Budget.

A rapid response from the Fed and US regulators means that fears of contagion and a possible financial crisis in the US have faded.

Adding to the improved market mood, China retail sales rebounded strongly in February, and industrial production grew, albeit at a slower pace than forecast. Still, the data points to a broad-based recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Looking ahead, the Chancellor is expected to focus on growth as the UK economy’s recovery from Brexit, the pandemic, and double-digit inflation lags behind that of its peers.

The Chancellor is expected to announce measures to encourage workers into back into the workforce, higher defence spending, and the OBR growth forecasts could be upwardly revised.

Where next for the FTSE?

After falling aggressively below the 100 & 50 sma, the FTSE found support at 7510.

The price is attempting a rebound from the 10-week low and is testing the 100 sma, which it needs to rise above in order to extend the recovery towards 7676 the April high, and 7830 the 50 sma.   

Should sellers successfully defend the 100 sma, they could look to test 7510 with a break below here, creating a lower low.

ftse CHART

 

EUR/USD eases from monthly high, US retail sales in focus

EUR/USD has pulled back from its monthly high of 1.0770 reached earlier in the week. After four straight days of gains, the pair is struggling for direction in early trade, with investors waiting for eurozone industrial production data and US PPI and retail sales for further clues.

The pair has broadly been supported by bets of a less hawkish Fed amid the fallout from the SVB collapse. The market is now expecting a 25 basis point hike next week, down from 50 basis points just a week ago.

Meanwhile, the ECB is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points tomorrow taking the lending rate to 3.5%.

Today investors will look to industrial production, which is expected to rise 0.4% MoM in January, after falling -1.1% in December. Upbeat data could raise hopes that the eurozone could avoid a recession.

Looking ahead to the US session, retail sales are expected to slip -0.3% MoM, after jumping 3% last month. Meanwhile, PPI is expected to cool to 5.2% YoY, down from 5.4% in January. Cooling PPI could point to a further cooling in CPI.

Where next for EUR/USD?

EURUS has rebounded from the 100 sma, and is testing resistance at the 50 sma at 1.0725. The RSI is keeping buyers hopeful of further upside.

A rise above the 50 sma is needed to extend the upside to 1.08 the February 14 high.

On the flipside, failure to retake the 50 sma could see the price slip back towards 1.0550, the February low. A break below here creates a lower low.

eurusd Chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:24 PM
      EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.