﻿

Two trades to watch: BP, oil

BP swings into profit. Oil steady ahead of API.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 8, 2022 8:47 AM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

BP swings into profit

Upbeat results from BP, are lifting the oil major and the FTSE

BP swung into profit amid surging oil and gas prices. Underlying replacement cost profit for 2021, a proxy for net profit reached $12.8 billion, up from a loss of $5.7 billion last year and ahead of consensus estimates of $12.5 billion.

In the fourth quarter net profit of $4.1 billion was recorded, above forecasts of $3.9 billion.

Oil prices are hovering around a 7-year high and gas prices rallied firmly in the final months of 2021.

The company also outlined plans to buy back $8.5 billion in shares in the first half of the year and said it expects to increase dividends by 4% to $0.25 per share in Q1.

Stock market hours

Where next for the BP?

BP trades 26% higher so far this year but remains below its pre-pandemic levels as it transitions to a greener outfit.

The share price trades above its 50 & 100 sma, and the RSI is supportive of further gains whilst is remains out of overbought territory.

Resistance can be seen at 426p a high from February 2020 and 460p the March 2020 high.

On the flip side, a move below 400p the psychological level and mid-January high could negate the near term uptrend, whilst a move below 360p the January 24 low and 50 sma is needed for sellers to gain momentum.

BP chart

Oil steady ahead of API

Oil prices are edging lower for a third straight day, edging away from the recent 7-year highs. Oil prices are coming under mild pressure as attention turns towards US – Iran nuclear talks and the prospect of the release of Iranian oil back into the market.

Currently, sanctions imposed on Iran prevent its oil from being legally exported. Progress in US – Iran talks could see those sanctions lifted and oil supply levels rise considerably.

Tight supply and fears of supply disruption should Russia invade Ukraine have boosted oil prices even after OPEC+ said it would raise output quotas.

API inventory data is due late, a draw of -1.645 million barrels was recorded last week.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for oil prices?

WTI oil continues to trade in a rising channel dating back to mid-December. It trades above its 50 & 100 sma and the 50 sma is crossing above the 100 in a bullish signal.

The price ran into resistance at 92.50 when the RSI moved into overbought territory so we could see some consolidation around these levels or even a move lower to bring the RSI out of overbought territory.

Support can be seen at $88.50 horizontal support and the lower band of the rising channel and the $86.20 the February 3 low.

On the upside, resistance sits at $92.50 the recent 7 year high ahead of 94.50 the upper band o the rising channel.

oil chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Commodity Oil BP Stocks Trade

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Yesterday 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
Yesterday 06:16 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodity articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude oil testing key level following Saudi price cuts
By:
David Scutt
January 8, 2024 11:51 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 30, 2023 01:45 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Financial brokers explained: definition, types, and roles
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks tumble as inflation unexpectedly rises
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 10, 2022 12:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.