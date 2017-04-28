trump first 100 days

On Saturday 29th April Donald Trump will mark his first 100 days in office. Rather than rehash his political successes and failures, we have decided to let stock market performance do the talking. We have looked at the best and worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since Trump’s inauguration on 20th January, as you can see in figure 1.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2017 4:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Saturday 29th April Donald Trump will mark his first 100 days in office. Rather than rehash his political successes and failures, we have decided to let stock market performance do the talking. We have looked at the best and worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since Trump’s inauguration on 20th January, as you can see in figure 1. 

Below we analyse the results and attempt to explain the key drivers of their performance. We will also look at what they tell us about President Trump’s impact on US equity markets, and how the Trump administration could impact asset prices going forward. 

Apple boosted by Trump tax plan and defensive status: The tech giant may have gained on the back of Trump’s proposed plan to slash corporation tax and allow companies like Apple to pay a charge to bring back overseas earnings without being subject to punitive tax rates. However, we have also noticed that Apple has developed some defensive characteristics in recent quarters, as its healthy cash position and relatively low P/E ratio compared to the overall market make Apple a safe harbour in the storm. Due to this, if we see Trump policy implementation risk start to erode market sentiment, Apple may continue to outperform due to its defensive characteristics. 

Goldman suffers Trump hangover: One of the worst performers was Investment Bank Goldman Sachs, whose share price fell 2.5% during Trump’s first 100 days. Most of this loss was actually down to the bank’s Q1 results, which disappointed expectations and were the weakest compared to its peers. We think that Goldman could still be vulnerable to Trump, especially if the President doesn’t deliver his promised overhaul of financial market regulation. Thus, Goldman along with other financial stocks, could be at risk from policy implementation disappointments from the Trump administration, and the US financial sector may be an underperformer in the coming months. 

Boeing brushes off Trump’s Twitter rant: Boeing was lambasted by then President Elect Trump back in December for the spiralling costs of the new Air Force One contract. This caused a sharp drop in Boeing’s share price at the time and it fell 5%, however after two days of losses the stock bounced back and is now one of the best performers in the Dow. This suggests that Trump’s power to move markets with his Twitter rants has diminished, and future targets of his ire may not experience a stock market backlash. 

Caterpillar: The heavy machinery company rallied strongly in the first quarter, even though Trump’s infrastructure plan has essentially been put to bed and Caterpillar was expected to be a big beneficiary from an upswing in larger fiscal spending.  The boost to its share price was largely due to its stronger than expected Q1 results. Caterpillar’s share price has risen more than 30% since Trump was elected last November. It is worth watching how Caterpillar performs in the coming months, and it could tell us a lot about the future of the Trump trade. If Caterpillar can still rally even though Trump has yet to deliver on his fiscal spending promises then we can reasonably assume that Trump’s impact on the markets could be fading, and other drivers will be key for stock market performance in the coming months. However, Caterpillar could also be vulnerable to a growing fear of policy implementation risk. If Trump’s economic impact is considered a disappointment, then stocks like Caterpillar that have been major beneficiaries of the Trump trade, could see their share prices stall. 

Wal-Mart and McDonalds: The outperformance of these two stocks during Trump’s first 100 days is interesting because they both have defensive qualities. This suggests that some capital is moving to the defensive sector of the US stock market due to fears about the end of the Trump trade and a market sell-off. Thus, these stocks are acting like the anti-Trump trade, and momentum in their share prices may be maintained if Trump scepticism starts to infect the market sentiment. 

Overall, the US stock market performance in the first 100 days of Trump’s Presidency could be considered a damning verdict on his initial economic policy. It also suggests that the shambolic elements of the President’s first few months on office have reduced the President’s impact on asset prices. 

The key conclusions that we can draw from the US stock market performance since January 20th include: 

  • His Twitter rants at specific companies don’t have a long-term impact on share prices. 
  • Financial companies are no longer benefitting from the Trump trade, as Goldman Sach’s underperformance shows.
  • If Trump can get his ambitious tax plan through Congress in the coming months then this could benefit companies such as Apple and the other tech giants, and we could see the continued outperformance of the “Fangs” (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), in the coming months. 
  • Defensive stocks have been top performers in Trump’s first 100 days in Washington, suggesting that there are fears about Trump’s economic policies leading to a market sell off. 
  • Trump’s fiscal spending programme is conspicuous by its absence, however; so far this is not driving materials and industrial stocks lower.  
  • Policy implementation risk could be a major theme for stock investors as we move into Trump’s second 100 days’ in office.
Related tags: President Trump SPX 500 SPX 500 Stock Market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest President Trump articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    canada_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar Support Test Post-CPI, Trump Tariffs Still Driving
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 12, 2025 07:18 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.