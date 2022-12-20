The yen is aggressively stronger following the BOJ’s YCC announcement

A sleepy session in Asia has been rudely awoken from is lull on the news that the BOJ will review their YCC (yield curve control), sending the Japanese yen sharply higher across the board.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 20, 2022 4:31 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The BOJ (Bank of Japan) have increased their upper limit of their yield target to 0.5% and will allow it to move freely between -0.5% to 0.5%. Markets were quick to react with the 10-year JGB rising to 4.3% - it’s highest level since 2015. The OIS curve is also rising aggressively as markets price in the end of the BOJ's ultra-loose policy.

20221220yenvolatilityCI

 

No action was expected from today’s meeting – and the bank of Japan once again teach us that complacency is the devil. It’s almost as if they wait until nobody is watching before announcing any change of policy. And this is arguably the biggest surprise they have handed markets since moving to negative interest rates in January 2016.

20221220ois

 

Still, the winds of change are growing stronger with Japan’s financial regulator recently looking into risks for the bond market ‘if’ the BOJ were to remove their ultra-loose policy. And Japan’s PM now looking for flexibility with the inflation target with his review of the 10-year accord with the BOJ. So the move from the BOJ has not come without warning, it’s just few were paying attention ahead of the holiday period.

20221220ycc

 

USD/JPY is currently down around -2.6% for the day, which is its worst session since the November US inflation report which came in much softer than expected. But you can look across any yen pair and they look very similar – strength to the yen to the detriment to the currency you trade it against. And whilst volatility is significantly high for an Asian session, take note that European and US markets are yet to react. From here is looks as though USD/JPY could be headed for 130 now that it has broken to a new cycle low.

20221220usdjpyCI

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas BoJ Central Bank Japan USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.