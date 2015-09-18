The two ways USD CAD bulls went bankrupt

“How did you go bankrupt?” “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.” – Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises A Hemingway quote is about the most American […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2015 8:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

“How did you go bankrupt?”

“Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

- Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises

A Hemingway quote is about the most American way to start an article that I can think of, but in this case, it’s US dollar bulls who have gone bankrupt, particularly against the Canadian dollar.

Much like a consumer’s gradual accumulation of debt, the USD/CAD uptrend has been steadily losing steam for months. The pair created a triple bearish divergence in the RSI indicator over the last three highs, showing fading buying pressure. Over the last three weeks, the pair failed to make any upward progress whatsoever, warning of a possible tipping point.

Inevitably a consumer’s debt burden becomes unbearable, leading rapidly to a declaration of bankruptcy, and similarly, USD/CAD bulls “suddenly” opted to abandon their positions en masse over the latter half of this week. This sharp downward move was preceded by a breakdown in the RSI indicator, which recently broke below its bullish trend line. From a fundamental perspective, the proximate causes for the big drop were a big rally in oil Wednesday (since retraced) and yesterday’s dovish Federal Reserve meeting, but much of the drop could be chalked up to frustrated bulls finally bailing out of the crowded trade.

Earlier today, the North American pair dipped all the way down to within 12 pips of the psychologically significant 1.30 level, but rates have since bounced back over 100 pips. In our view, this could simply represent profit-taking by the bears ahead of the weekend, so a deeper retracement is definitely possible next week. If the 1.30 support level is eventually breached, a continuation down toward major previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.2800 could be in play. Meanwhile, bulls need to see the pair break back above last week’s high at 1.3300 to shift the bias back in favor of the bulls.

USDCADDAILY9-18-2015 1-29-10 PMSource: City Index

Related tags: Fed FOMC Oil Technical Analysis USD/CAD WTI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.