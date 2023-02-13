Swiss CPI: Just when you thought inflation was coming to an end…

The Swiss headline print was 3.3% YoY vs an expectation of 2.9% YoY

February 13, 2023 8:29 PM
Close-up of market chart

Earlier today, Switzerland released its January CPI report.  The headline print was 3.3% YoY vs an expectation of 2.9% YoY and a prior reading of 2.8% YoY.  That is a jump of 0.5%!  This was the highest reading since September 2022.  In addition, it was the first increase since August 2022.  Inflation was either unchanged or had fallen since then.  This print will be a surprise to the SNB as it had left its annual projection for 2023 inflation at 2.4%.  When the central bank last met, it increased interest rates by 50bps to bring borrowing costs to 1.00%.  Note that it was only September when the SNB brought interest rates out of negative territory by raising rates from -0.25% to 0.50%. The SNB doesn’t meet again until March 23rd, so it will get one more look at inflation data before its next meeting.  If it’s another large jump, expect the central bank to be aggressive.  Right now, traders are wondering if the next hike will be another 50bps, or more! The SNB also intervenes as necessary in the fx markets “to provide appropriate monetary conditions”.

What is inflation?

EUR/CHF began moving lower from its most recent high on June 9th, 2022, when price was near 1.0612.  Over the next few months, EUR/CHF traded lower in a channel formation before bouncing above it on August 29th, 2022 near 0.9630.  However, the pair ran into was held below resistance at the 50 Day Moving Average as the pair continued lower to 0.9409 on September 26th, 2022.  From there, EUR/CHF retraced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the June 9th, 2022 highs to the September 26th 2022 lows near 1.0092 on January 13th.  Price has been moving lower since then and on February 7th, price made a decisive move, trading below 2 trendlines and the 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages. Notice that EUR/CHF traded in a symmetrical triangle from November 2022 until January, before finally posted a false breakout to the topside.

Daily EUR/CHF Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/CHF nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart, EUR/CHF broke above the top trendline of the symmetrical triangle and traded to a high of 1.0097 on January 11th.  Since then, price has been making lower highs and higher lows as prices formed shorter-term symmetrical triangle. EUR/CHF broke below that triangle the same day as the others, February 7th, and continued lower making a low print on Monday at 0.9858.  If price breaks below, there is additional horizontal support at 0.9817, 0.9758, and finally the lows from September 26th, 2022 at 0.9717.  There is a large confluence of resistance above at both the 200-Day and 50-Day Moving Averages (see daily), the downward sloping trendline, the upward sloping trendline, and horizontal resistance, between 0.9902 and 0.9934.  Watch for sellers to enter the markets around these levels.  If price breaks through there, the next resistance is at the psychological round number of 1.0000 then the top trendline of the most recent symmetrical triangle at 1.0012.

240 Minute EUR/CHF Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

CPI data for January from Switzerland was much stronger than expected.  However, with the next SNB meeting not until March 23rd, the central bank will have another look at February's data before it makes its next decision on interest rates.  However, if the next print is as strong as today’s print, the SNB might have to hike more than it would like!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex SNB CPI EUR/CHF

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_07
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
February 29, 2024 10:17 PM
    crypto_05
    Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 29, 2024 03:12 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 28, 2024 01:58 PM
        Oil extraction
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2024 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.