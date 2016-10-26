Strong Aussie CPI lifts AUD USD to key juncture ahead of RBA Fed

The Australian dollar extended its rebound overnight after domestic consumer inflation data came out stronger than expected. The AUD/USD staged a quick rally to the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2016 2:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian dollar extended its rebound overnight after domestic consumer inflation data came out stronger than expected. The AUD/USD staged a quick rally to the key 0.7700 resistance area before drifting lower again during the European morning session. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.7% in the third quarter compared to 0.4% in Q2. On a year-over-year basis, CPI rose to 1.5%. Both measures of inflation topped expectations, though the core figure was in line. The ABS said that the most significant price rises over the quarter came from fruit and vegetables, due mainly to adverse weather conditions in major growing areas which impacted supply chains.

As such, these were temporary factors which means the Reserve Bank of Australia may ignore the rise in CPI and deliver a more dovish policy statement next week than expected. After all, the Aussie employment figures that were released last week were anything but strong. That being said, we don’t expect to see any rate cuts from the RBA this year. However, the Australian dollar could weaken nonetheless. Investors may started to dislike the AUD and other risk assets in general, due, for example, to concerns over U.S. elections, the release of some disappointing corporate earnings or if commodity prices tumble on the back of a rebound in US dollar. What’s more, the Federal Reserve is also meeting next week and there is a risk that it may send out the strongest signal yet about a December rate hike. If so, this should send the US dollar further higher, potentially causing AUD/USD to slump.

As we have noted previously, the Aussie continues to find resistance at or around the 0.7700-0.7770 area, so it could be at a turning point even though the moving averages are pointing higher and a bullish trend line is still intact. Several attempts to break above this area failed recently, which resulted in the formation of some bearish-looking price candlestick patterns. On the weekly chart for example (see the inset) a long-legged doji candle was created following last week’s price action. Similarly, a large bearish engulfing candle can be observed on the main daily chart. As the AUD/USD has not broken above last week’s high, so these bearish-looking candlestick formations remain valid for the time being. That being said, the low from last week at around 0.7580/90 area also remains intact, which also happens to be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the most recent upswing. In addition, price is also holding above prior resistance, now support, at 0.7640.

So, while the AUD/USD may well drift further lower again from the noted 0.7700-0.7770 resistance area, for the selling pressure to accelerate the support levels at 0.7640 and then 0.7580/90 will need to break down soon. However, if the above resistance area gives way first then all bets are off. In this potential scenario the prior swing high at 0.7835 could be the initial stop ahead of the 0.8000 psychological level next.

16-10-26-audusd

Related tags: AUD/USD CPI Fed RBA trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.