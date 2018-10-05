Stock markets take fewer chances pre NFP

Stock markets look more committed to reducing exposure as the global yield spike verges on notching even higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2018 8:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Stock markets look more committed to reducing exposure as the global yield spike verges on notching even higher.

More caution here, than there

Within a broad flight, an undifferentiated retreat from ‘technology’ sectors is also evident in Europe. STOXX’s index for such industries (which tilts more to makers of chips and other components) leads the downside. Still, given the world’s principal ‘technology’ proxy, Nasdaq 100, posted its biggest one-day drop since June and that magnitude was unmatched by the broader market, Wall Street declines are extended more judiciously. Key contracts are barely lower. Dow and S&P mini intermittently flicker higher. It appears negative momentum following the NFP risk event, if any, could be overplayed quite easily. But it’s telling the crude oil industry isn’t being spared in the run-up, even as Brent continues to linger in close vicinity ($2.4 away at last check) to the week’s four-year top. Polls show rising expectations that the market will see $100/bbl. not long after Iran is supposed to exit many markets in November. The potential consequences of a volatile ‘yield shock’ seem to be feared even more. Some of Friday’s position-taking also anticipates the return of Chinese markets next week as tariff-sensitive cars & parts and metals & mining shares reclaim their place amongst the 2018’s worst performers. The game is also up for banks; definitively lower on the day, and on aggregate, on the backfoot for the week. There are healthy and unhealthy rises in borrowing costs after all. As Italy’s Target 2 liabilities tick down to $489.16bn in September from August’s record high, tensions with the EU remain obdurately elevated, or as much as the coalition wishes them to be. After markets pass Friday’s speedbumps, it’s no punchy call to expect Italian budget fallout to roil regional BTP yields, banks the euro and more, once again, next week.

Payrolls meet weather wildcard

Strong outcomes in typical precursors to monthly payrolls (ADP, ISM employment indices) point to upside risks relative to consensus forecasts. Yet weighted consensus estimates for headline payrolls have come down during the week to around 180,000 from a mean of 185,000 last week. The impact of weather is the wildcard forecasters have tried to accommodate. It is also the chief source of something truly surprising occurring in the release. Usually more closely watched earnings growth, by contrast, may be less opaque this time around.  An on target 0.3% rise (after September’s 0.4%) will go a long way to dragging back wilder inflation speculation unleashed by the week’s yield fireworks. There is also upside risk from inclement weather on earnings, if labour hours were restricted, and growth was spread over a lower work force. Even so, we don’t underestimate the capacity of the market to understand that such an effect would be a passing artefact. Furthermore, even if present, it would need to manifest at exponential strength to shift the annual earnings growth above 2.8%. Note that the prior month-on-month reading was weaker than the same month in 2017. Weather increases the variables, but it’s worth having a plan handy in case of a run-of-the-mill outcome.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Bonds Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Today 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Key Levels and Events for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 15, 2024 07:18 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2024 03:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.