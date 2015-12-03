Stock market bulls bruised but not buried yet

European stock markets have had a terrible day, and it could be an ugly finish on Wall Street too where the major indices are sharply […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2015 6:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets have had a terrible day, and it could be an ugly finish on Wall Street too where the major indices are sharply lower as we go to press. So much was at stake at this particular ECB meeting, but Mario Draghi and his colleagues clearly disappointed as they chose to cut the deposit rate by only 10 basis points and extended QE by six months. Hopes for a 10-20 billion euro increase in the monthly asset purchases programme were also dashed. Investors panicked and sold their stocks, leading to a very ugly finish in Europe with the DAX closing some 3.6% worse off. The euro was still climbing at the time of this writing and this bodes ill for European exporters.

But once the dust settles down, investors may realise that the long-term outlook for stocks is still favourable because interest rates are at zero across the major economies. And judging by the latest soft patch in US data, the Fed may also surprise in a couple of weeks’ time with a smaller-than-expected rate increase there. The US central bank better raise rates if it wants to maintain any credibility. But it should be noted that despite a hawkish Fed, the major US indices are not too far off their all-time highs, while the European markets are some way off even if the ECB is still pretty much dovish. In a way, the ECB wasn’t going to use up all the tools at its disposal, knowing the Fed’s likely tightening of policy was going to help keep a lid on the EUR/USD exchange rate. Thus, should economic conditions deteriorate the ECB has a lot of room for manoeuvre. So, it may have actually been a clever move by the ECB, even if the market didn’t see it that way. So, know who knows, we could see a sharp rebound in the European markets sooner than how it looks like at the moment.

On Tuesday we sent out a research note on the Euro Stoxx 50, highlighting the potential gains or losses that could have resulted depending on the outcome of the ECB meeting (see “European stocks in wait-and-see mode ahead of ECB” for more). As it has turned out, the ECB was obviously less dovish than expected and the markets have been quick to show their disappointment. The Euro Stoxx has dropped and filled the entire area below key support at 3485 over the past two days. It is currently inside the next key support area between 3285 and 3325. As well as previous support and resistance, the 50-day moving average also comes into play here. Therefore if this key support area also breaks down then things could turn uglier in the days to come.

A decisive break of 3285 support would expose the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent upswing for a test, at 3170. The long-term bullish trend line comes in just below this Fibonacci level, making it an important technical area to watch going forward. On the upside, the previous reference points such as 3375 and 3485 are the key resistance levels to watch now. But as things stand, the path of least resistance is clearly to the downside now.

15.12.03 euro stoxx

Related tags: ECB Eurostoxx 50 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.