Silver Intraday Downside Pressure Remains

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 17, 2020 12:00 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Silver Intraday: Downside Pressure Remains

Spot silver ended 6.6% lower last week, posting the first weekly decline since June. There are more signs of profit taking actions, as the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported that money managers' net long position of silver dropped 27.2% on week as of August 11, marking a third straight week of decline.


From a technical point of view, spot silver remains on the downside despite a modest rebound. It has retreated after reaching the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement resistance. The level at $27.85 might be considered as the nearest intraday resistance, with prices likely to test 1st and 2nd support at $25.10 and $23.40 respectively. In an alternative scenario, a break above $27.85 would trigger a further rebound to $28.55.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Silver Commodities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

commodities trading
European Open: Silver’s rally has been strong, but a pullback could be due
By:
Matt Simpson
January 4, 2023 06:05 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold dips despite softening signs of inflation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 11, 2022 04:17 PM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        Silver: Can precious metals rebound despite Fed tightening?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 27, 2022 12:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.