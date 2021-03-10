Shady US CPI data 10 Year Auction and ECB ahead

With the US auctions today and the ECB meeting tomorrow, price in both the DXY and EUR/USD can move in a hurry.

March 10, 2021 10:21 AM

Shady US CPI data; 10 Year Auction and ECB ahead

The highly anticipated CPI data for February was released earlier today, and the core data was slightly worse than expected.  The headline CPI print for the more closely watched YoY rate was in line at 1.7% vs 1.4% in January.  However, the Fed is more concerned about the core Inflation Rate, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices.  The core inflation rate YoY down ticked from 1.4% in January to 1.3% in February, vs a 1.4% expectation. Curious as to how the core rate could be lower with higher energy prices and higher food prices?  The BLS said that “data collection in February was affected by temporary closing of limited operation of certain types of establishments”.  In other words, the data is kind of spotty and shouldn’t be relied on.

Today,  the US Treasury will auction off $58 billion of 10-year notes.  Results will be made available shortly after 1:00pm ET.  Yesterday’s 3-year note auction was strong.  However, the longer-term duration auctions will be more closely monitored.  (Tomorrow is a 30-year auction.).  Recall on February 25th the 7-year auction that was extremely weak.  This sent yields higher, primarily in the belly of the curve.  10-year yields shot up to 1.6%, and worried stock investors.  Yields, bid-to cover ratio, and the number of indirect buyers should be monitored to determine whether the auction was successful.  After the weak 7-year auction, bonds and stocks continued lower while yields and the US Dollar moved higher.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After the weaker Core CPI data, which implies the Fed will keep its unprecedented QE for longer (as Fed members have been saying), the US Dollar Index (DXY) sold off and stocks went bid.  This can be seen in the price action of EUR/USD, which is highly inversely correlated with the US Dollar Index.  (EUR/USD was also our Currency Pair of the Week). The current correlation coefficient is -0.87 on a 240-minute timeframe.  For reference, a reading of -1.00 means that the 2 assets are perfectly negatively correlated.  After completing an AB=CD price pattern, EUR/USD moved higher and is approaching horizontal resistance near 1.1950, which dates to the lows of February 5th.  Above there is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 25th highs to the March 8th lows near 1.1990, which also confluences with horizontal resistance.  Support is at the March 8th lows near 1.1835.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Remember that the ECB meeting is tomorrow.  See our ECB Preview here.  With the US auctions today and the ECB meeting tomorrow, price in both the DXY and EUR/USD can move in a hurry.  

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

  


Related tags: EUR Forex Bonds CPI

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        December 20, 2024 04:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.